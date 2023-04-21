Anzeige
Pampa Metals Corp.: Pampa Metals Cancels and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM) (FSE:FIRA) (OTCQB®:PMMCF) advises that it has today cancelled 600,000 stock options held by directors and management and granted 750,000 incentive stock options to a consultant. The granted options have an exercise price of $0.21 and a 5-year term.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS
Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:PM), and the Frankfurt (FSE:FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®:PMMCF) exchanges, which wholly owns a 47,400 hectare portfolio of seven projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold located along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively advancing its projects through systematic exploration and drill testing of the highest priority targets, with a current focus on the Buenavista target and the Block 4 project more broadly.

The Company's vision is to create significant value for shareholders and stakeholders through the application of its technical and commercial expertise towards exploring for a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

The latest Company Presentation can be accessed at https://pampametals.com/investor/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO

INVESTORS CONTACT
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
joseph@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will" or "may" occur. These statements are subject to various risks. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750742/Pampa-Metals-Cancels-and-Grants-Incentive-Stock-Options

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
