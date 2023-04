Snow Software requests that their press release NewsItemId: 20230420005362 issued April 20, 2023 "Jaguar Land Rover Addresses IT Sustainability Goals with Snow Software" be killed.

The release was issued prematurely by Snow Software.

Snow Software intends to issue a replacement release at a later date.

Contacts:

PR:

Rachel Austin

Snow Software

press@snowsoftware.com

Taylor Champlin

PAN Communications

snow@pancomm.com