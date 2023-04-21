Millicom International Cellular S.A.: The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors

The Millicom Nomination Committee's proposal for Board of Directors

Luxembourg, April 21, 2023 - In advance of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom"), to be held on May 31, 2023, Millicom's Nomination Committee proposes:

The election of Blanca Treviño de Vega, María Teresa Arnal Machado, Thomas Reynaud, Nicolas Jaeger and Michael Golan as new Non-Executive Directors of the Board;

The re-election of José Antonio Rios García as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board; the re-election of Bruce Churchill, Tomas Eliasson, and Pernille Erenbjerg as Non-Executive Directors of the Board; and

The re-election of Mauricio Ramos as an Executive Director of the Board.

Odilon Almeida, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer, Mercedes Johnson, and James Thompson, have decided not to seek re-election.

María Teresa Arnal will bring her significant knowledge in the fields of digital payments and digital infrastructure businesses in Latin America, as well as her experience in digital and new media technology, telecommunications and entertainment.

Blanca Treviño de Vega will bring her wide-ranging international experience in IT services in emerging market countries, particularly in Latin America, as well as strong leadership and perspectives in the rapidly evolving world of business technology.

Thomas Reynaud will bring extensive experience in driving growth in the telecommunications and media sector and has advised European companies on their business development and IPOs.

Nicolas Jaeger will bring knowledge in strategy and corporate finance, with experience in successfully developing international businesses in the media and telecommunications industries.

Michael Golan will bring insights from his experience as CEO in the telecommunications and media sectors and creating a mobile operator in Israel.

Jan Dworsky, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, commented: "The Nomination Committee is pleased to propose the election of Blanca Treviño de Vega, María Teresa Arnal, Thomas Reynaud, Nicolas Jaeger and Michael Golan as new Board Directors. The addition of these new directors will strengthen Millicom's strategic and operational oversight, particularly in respect of strategic direction and operation of telco assets, leading and overseeing digital infrastructure and digital payments, as well as technology driven business opportunities in Latin America, as Millicom's focuses on Latin America in its growth journey."

José Antonio Rios García, Chair of the Board, added: "On behalf of the Board, the management team, and all shareholders, I would like to extend our gratitude to our outgoing directors for their significant contributions to the Board. Mercedes Johnson served as Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Compliance and Business Conduct Committee during her tenure overseeing many important developments and advances in control and compliance aspects of the business. Over a period of seven years, Odilon Almeida contributed significantly as Chair of Millicom's Compliance and Business Committee and to the overall Board on numerous business development and compliance related programs during this time. In addition to his strengthening the Board's telecommunications leadership, Lars-Johan Jarnheimer was a key member of the Compensation Committee and contributor in the setting of Millicom's remuneration philosophy and practices. James Thompson served four years in the Board of Millicom, sharing insightful experience in the private equity and capital markets while participating as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, and as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

In addition, I look forward to Blanca Treviño de Vega, María Teresa Arnal, Thomas Reynaud, Nicolas Jaeger and Michael Golan joining the Board in 2023."

The Nomination Committee's motivated statement and full proposals are available in the corporate governance section of the Millicom website and are presented together with the convening notice to Millicom's AGM, to be held on May 31, 2023.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2023 AGM comprised: Jan Dworsky, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds; Viktor Kockberg, appointed by Nordea Investment Funds; Staley Cates, appointed by Southeastern Asset Management; Gerardo Zamorano, appointed by Brandes Investment Partners; and Nicolas Jaeger appointed by Atlas Luxco; as well as the Chair of Millicom's Board of Directors, José Antonio Ríos García, appointed by the shareholders at the 2022 AGM.

About Millicom

