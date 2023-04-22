Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2023) - Bishop Gold Group, a prominent name in the United States precious metals investment industry, announces a new endorsement partnership with Sean Spicer, former White House Press Secretary.

Bishop Gold Group, known for its expertise in precious metals investment, is pleased to reveal its partnership with former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer. Spicer's extensive background in government and media will be a valuable addition to the Bishop Gold Group team.

"Our partnership with Sean Spicer will contribute to our mission to educate our clients on the advantages of investing in precious metals," said the CEO of Bishop Gold Group. "We look forward to collaborating with him to support our clients in achieving their financial objectives."

Spicer, a recognized public figure, served as the White House Press Secretary under former President Donald Trump. In this role, he was a key spokesperson on economic policy and government affairs.

"I'm enthusiastic about partnering with Bishop Gold Group," Spicer shared. "I strongly support diversifying savings and investing in precious metals to safeguard wealth, particularly during times of economic uncertainty."

In his capacity as an endorser for Bishop Gold Group, Spicer will promote the company's offerings, such as gold and other precious metals for sale, and information on current and historical gold prices.

Bishop Gold Group remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and advice to its clients. With Spicer's experience and expertise on board, the company is confident in its ability to continue assisting clients in making well-informed investment decisions.

About Bishop Gold Group

Bishop Gold Group specializes in gold and other precious metals investments in the United States. The company focuses on assisting clients in making well-informed decisions when investing in precious metals. They provide a variety of products and services, such as gold and other precious metals for sale, and information on current and historical gold prices. Bishop Gold Group prioritizes its clients and aims to deliver exceptional customer service.

Contact details

