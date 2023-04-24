Provo, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - Loyal Energy, a leading home improvement company, has just unveiled the newest commission model for its employees, allowing artificial salary caps to be removed.





Loyal Energy

Loyal Energy is a one-stop shop for families to provide an updated home. It is the first company to finance and fulfil home improvement needs like solar, roofs, and other home improvement needs.

"I think we've grown so fast because customers and employees actually feel that we care. This is why we created Loyal; to show that we are serious about helping our employees succeed and to make sure they have the resources to do so," says Jordan Evans, Chief Marketing Officer at Loyal Energy.

At Loyal, employees are paid based on performance. This new model gives employees a greater sense of ownership in the company. In 2022, the company's highest earners earned over 1.3 million dollars, and its average representative made around $10-$15k/month without a college degree.

"At Loyal Energy, it's so much more than just money and sales for us. Through our sales program, we support our employees in preparing for the future by teaching personal development, building mental fortitude and creating financial freedom. We teach them how to manage their money, make smart investments, and unleash their full potential. We believe that our employees are destined for greatness and we strive to show them that they are more than a 9-5," says Conner Halford, Loyal Energy's President of Sales.

About Loyal Energy:

Loyal Energy helps households find lower-cost financing for the most important place on the planet, their home. They believe a house to be a safe place that meets all of the family's basic necessities. Loyal Energy's ability to provide low-interest financing allowed the company to help thousands of families save money for more important things. Over the last three years, the company's sales org has helped more than 4,000 homes and generated over $160 million in company revenue.

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Loyal Energy Team

Contact Email: info@loyalenergy.com

