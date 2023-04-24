Nexen Tire: NEXEN TIRE reveals sustainable-material demonstration tire

Unveils sustainable-material demonstration tire of up to 52%

SEOUL, South Korea, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced the unveiling of its sustainable-material demonstration tire composed of 52% sustainable materials and is an example of the company's extensive activities in pursuit of sustainability.



The tire maker's experts used current and emerging technologies to engineer sustainable tires for vehicles to create the demonstration tire. Furthermore, the tire is built with more than 52 percent sustainable materials and contributes to the company's goal of expanding to sustainable raw materials.

The demonstration tire is made of up of 44 percent renewable materials, including natural rubber, bio-based synthetic rubber, and silica derived from rice husk waste residue. Another significant feature of the demonstration tire is that it is made of 8 percent recycled materials using polyester cord formed from recycled plastic PET bottles and bead wire derived from scrap iron using an electric arc furnace.

"This research demonstrates our commitment to becoming one of the most forward-thinking tire companies in terms of ESG," stated a representative at NEXEN TIRE. "We looked into new technologies and identified opportunities for the future. As a result, our team's dedication demonstrated our ability to produce a tire with 52% sustainable raw materials. NEXEN TIRE's innovation in building a better future continues."

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, founded in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer based in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently works with 150 countries and owns four manufacturing plants, two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. In 2019, another plant in Žatec, Czech Republic, went into operation. NEXEN TIRE manufactures tires with advanced technology and design excellence for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks. NEXEN TIRE supplies original equipment tires to global automakers in a variety of countries around the world. For the first time among the various tire manufacturers in the world, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top four design awards in 2014.



For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fdf8d742-ef8d-43d2-a809-5afb4b1a840a