HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 for the first quarter of 2023, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.50 in the previous quarter and $1.32 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $46.8 million, down 23.6% from the previous quarter and down 14.6% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2023 was 15.79% compared with 21.28% in the previous quarter and 15.44% in the same quarter of 2022.
"Amidst a challenging macro environmental backdrop, Bank of Hawai'i delivered solid operating performance in the first quarter of 2023," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Average deposits grew 0.4% in the first quarter and were essentially flat from a year ago. Spot deposit balances were down 0.6% from the prior quarter and down 1.1% from the prior year. Deposit costs, while rising, continue to show the benefits of our unique Hawai'i deposit base which is diversified and long tenured. Loans grew 1.3% on a linked quarter basis with growth across both our consumer and commercial portfolios. Credit quality remains excellent. Non-performing assets were lower on both a linked quarter and year on year basis. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.08% during the quarter."
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $136.0 million, a decrease of 3.4% from the previous quarter and an increase of 8.5% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to two fewer days in the quarter, which reduced net interest income by approximately $1.6 million, as well as higher funding costs, partially offset by loan growth and higher earning asset yields. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to loan growth and higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs.
Net interest margin was 2.47% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 13 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 13 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields. The increase in net interest margin from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.03% in the first quarter of 2023, up 22 basis points from the prior quarter and up 93 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.42% in the first quarter of 2023, up 25 basis points from the prior quarter and up 98 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.09% in the first quarter of 2023, up 40 basis points from the prior quarter and up 102 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 0.75%, up 29 basis points from the prior quarter and up 70 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.
Noninterest income was $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1.1% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 6.5% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a negative adjustment of $0.6 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for this item, noninterest income in the first quarter was $41.3 million, up 0.3% from the prior quarter and down 5.2% from the same period in 2022. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the same period in 2022 was due to lower customer swap transactions and lower mortgage banking income.
Noninterest expense was $111.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.0% from the previous quarter and an increase of 7.7% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the first quarters 2022 and 2023 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $3.7 million and approximately $4.0 million, respectively. In addition, noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $3.1 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $104.9 million, an increase of 2.1% from the prior quarter and 4.7% from adjusted noninterest expense in same period in 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to an industry-wide increase in FDIC insurance expense of $1.5 million. The increase from the same period in 2022, adjusting for nonrecurring items in both periods, was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense of $1.8 million, higher software license fees of $0.9 million and higher FDIC insurance expense of $1.7 million.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.38% compared with 22.40% in the previous quarter and 22.15% during the same quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was due to a non-recurring benefit from the leveraged lease terminations received in the fourth quarter and an unfavorable discrete tax item in the first quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to lower benefits from tax credit investments. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 also included benefits from leveraged leases that have since been terminated.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared with $0.2 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $5.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.
Total non-performing assets were $12.1 million at March 31, 2023, down $0.5 million from December 31, 2022 and down $7.9 million from March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.09% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 7 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2023 were $2.7 million or 0.08% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $4.3 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.6 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.8 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.2 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $143.6 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $8.5 million from March 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.04% at the end of the quarter, down 2 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 17 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2022.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.9 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2022 and an increase of 4.1% from March 31, 2022, primarily due to growth in our earning assets.
The investment securities portfolio was $8.1 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of 1.6% from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 7.1% from March 31, 2022. These decreases were due to cashflows from the portfolio exceeding the pace of reinvestment. Period end unrealized losses on securities decreased by $120.7 million from the prior quarter end. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $13.8 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2022 and an increase of 10.2% from March 31, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.6 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of 10.9% from the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in our commercial mortgage portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 0.9% from the prior quarter and 9.7% from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by increases in our residential mortgage and home equity portfolios.
Total deposits were $20.5 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.6% from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 1.1% from March 31, 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits made up 31% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2023, down from 33% as of December 31, 2022 and 36% as of March 31, 2022. Average deposits were $20.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 0.4% from $20.3 billion in the prior quarter, and essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023 insured and collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, up from 57% as of December 31, 2022 and 56% as of March 31, 2022.
Capital and Dividends
The Company's capital levels remain well within regulatory well-capitalized guidelines.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.10% at March 31, 2023 compared with 12.15% at December 31, 2022 and 13.22% at March 31, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.19% at March 31, 2023 compared with 7.37% at December 31, 2022 and 7.30% at March 31, 2022. The decline in the Tier 1 Capital Ratio was due to an increase in risk-weighted assets and the decline in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was due to an increase in average total assets, both as a result of loan growth over the period.
The Company repurchased 150.0 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $9.9 million under its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at March 31, 2023.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.
On April 4, 2023, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of April 14, 2023.
Conference Call Information
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2022
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
135,955
$
140,738
$
125,263
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
200
(5,500
)
|Total Noninterest Income
40,737
41,172
43,551
|Total Noninterest Expense
111,919
102,703
103,874
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
64,773
79,207
64,940
|Net Income
46,842
61,307
54,834
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
44,873
59,338
52,865
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
1.14
1.51
1.33
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
1.14
1.50
1.32
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.80
%
1.05
%
0.97
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
14.25
18.91
14.18
|Return on Average Common Equity
15.79
21.28
15.44
|Efficiency Ratio 1
63.34
56.46
61.53
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.47
2.60
2.34
|Dividend Payout Ratio 3
61.40
46.36
52.63
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
5.59
5.56
6.87
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,717,483
$
13,452,791
$
12,290,402
|Average Assets
23,865,478
23,147,398
22,847,488
|Average Deposits
20,430,882
20,341,327
20,426,076
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,332,889
1,286,291
1,568,725
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
29.62
$
28.54
$
31.50
|Tangible Book Value
28.83
27.75
30.71
|Market Value
|Closing
52.08
77.56
83.92
|High
81.73
82.87
92.38
|Low
34.71
70.15
79.60
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
2023
2022
2022
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
$
12,544,492
|Total Assets
23,931,977
23,606,877
23,000,317
|Total Deposits
20,491,300
20,615,696
20,716,287
|Other Debt
510,269
410,294
10,367
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,354,430
1,316,995
1,448,885
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
12,124
$
12,647
$
19,979
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
143,577
144,439
152,028
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.21
%
|Capital Ratios 5
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
10.88
%
10.92
%
11.83
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.10
12.15
13.22
|Total Capital Ratio
13.13
13.17
14.41
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.19
7.37
7.30
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.66
5.58
6.30
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6
4.78
4.69
5.39
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6
7.97
7.76
9.77
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
2,025
2,076
2,084
|Branches
51
51
54
|ATMs
320
320
307
1
|Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
2
|Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
3
|Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
4
|The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
5
|Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary.
6
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures.
|Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill.
|See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,354,430
$
1,316,995
$
1,448,885
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,142,913
$
1,105,478
$
1,237,368
|Total Assets
23,931,977
23,606,877
23,000,317
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,900,460
$
23,575,360
$
22,968,800
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,341,397
$
14,238,798
$
12,663,646
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
5.66
%
5.58
%
6.30
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
4.78
%
4.69
%
5.39
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.10
%
12.15
%
13.22
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
7.97
%
7.76
%
9.77
%
1
|Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2022
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
136,501
$
128,683
$
94,439
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,893
18,476
17,100
|Held-to-Maturity
23,948
23,708
18,701
|Deposits
27
13
4
|Funds Sold
3,366
1,093
127
|Other
597
340
202
|Total Interest Income
188,332
172,313
130,573
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
37,794
23,494
2,353
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
5,377
4,289
2,772
|Funds Purchased
704
318
2
|Short-Term Borrowings
3,203
1,978
-
|Other Debt
5,299
1,496
183
|Total Interest Expense
52,377
31,575
5,310
|Net Interest Income
135,955
140,738
125,263
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
200
(5,500
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
133,955
140,538
130,763
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
10,690
10,652
11,276
|Mortgage Banking
1,004
991
2,740
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,737
7,513
7,272
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,808
13,906
12,952
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,792
)
(1,124
)
(1,545
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,271
1,087
791
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,842
2,475
2,349
|Other
5,177
5,672
7,716
|Total Noninterest Income
40,737
41,172
43,551
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
65,088
57,639
59,924
|Net Occupancy
9,872
9,499
9,826
|Net Equipment
10,375
9,942
9,153
|Data Processing
4,583
4,579
4,560
|Professional Fees
3,883
3,958
3,258
|FDIC Insurance
3,234
1,774
1,502
|Other
14,884
15,312
15,651
|Total Noninterest Expense
111,919
102,703
103,874
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
62,773
79,007
70,440
|Provision for Income Taxes
15,931
17,700
15,606
|Net Income
$
46,842
$
61,307
$
54,834
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
44,873
$
59,338
$
52,865
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.14
$
1.51
$
1.33
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.14
$
1.50
$
1.32
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,276,833
39,395,338
39,752,679
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,465,889
39,618,896
39,956,391
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Table 4
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
|Net Income
$
46,842
$
61,307
$
54,834
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
29,276
5,677
(180,124
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
84
7,359
353
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
29,360
13,036
(179,771
)
|Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
76,202
$
74,343
$
(124,937
)
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2,554
$
3,724
$
2,488
|Funds Sold
272,018
81,364
356,373
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,815,083
2,844,823
4,258,534
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,601,876; $4,615,393; and $4,171,262)
5,312,815
5,414,139
4,489,615
|Loans Held for Sale
2,149
1,035
5,293
|Loans and Leases
13,824,522
13,646,420
12,544,492
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(143,577
)
(144,439
)
(152,028
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,680,945
13,501,981
12,392,464
|Total Earning Assets
22,085,564
21,847,066
21,504,767
|Cash and Due from Banks
337,413
316,679
236,193
|Premises and Equipment, Net
203,131
206,777
199,743
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
91,387
92,307
93,563
|Accrued Interest Receivable
63,175
61,002
45,392
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
2,332
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
22,102
22,619
23,968
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
455,602
453,882
446,926
|Other Assets
641,046
573,988
415,916
|Total Assets
$
23,931,977
$
23,606,877
$
23,000,317
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
6,385,872
$
6,714,982
$
7,500,741
|Interest-Bearing Demand
4,283,801
4,232,567
4,591,178
|Savings
7,898,874
7,962,410
7,701,849
|Time
1,922,753
1,705,737
922,519
|Total Deposits
20,491,300
20,615,696
20,716,287
|Short-Term Borrowings
325,000
-
-
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
725,490
725,490
450,490
|Other Debt
510,269
410,294
10,367
|Operating Lease Liabilities
99,746
100,526
101,274
|Retirement Benefits Payable
26,768
26,991
38,008
|Accrued Interest Payable
13,061
9,698
2,545
|Taxes Payable
11,039
7,104
17,265
|Other Liabilities
374,874
394,083
215,196
|Total Liabilities
22,577,547
22,289,882
21,551,432
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: March 31, 2023; December 31, 2022; and March 31, 2022 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: March 31, 2023 - 58,722,929 / 39,646,506;
|December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750; and March 31, 2022 - 58,717,811 / 40,288,365)
583
582
582
|Capital Surplus
624,126
620,578
607,061
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(405,298
)
(434,658
)
(246,153
)
|Retained Earnings
2,074,428
2,055,912
1,974,790
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: March 31, 2023 - 19,076,423; December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875;
|and March 31, 2022 - 18,429,446)
(1,119,409
)
(1,105,419
)
(1,067,395
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,354,430
1,316,995
1,448,885
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,931,977
$
23,606,877
$
23,000,317
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
Table 6
|Accumulated
|Other
|Preferred
|Common
|Comprehensive
|Shares
Preferred
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Income
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Loss)
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,842
-
46,842
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
29,360
-
-
29,360
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
3,371
-
-
-
3,371
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
13,164
1
177
-
1,587
(197
)
1,568
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(202,408
)
-
-
-
-
(13,793
)
(13,793
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,944
)
-
(27,944
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,969
)
-
(1,969
)
|Balance as of March 31, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
39,646,506
$
583
$
624,126
$
(405,298
)
$
2,074,428
$
(1,119,409
)
$
1,354,430
|Balance as of December 31, 2021
180,000
180,000
40,253,193
581
602,508
(66,382
)
1,950,375
(1,055,471
)
1,611,611
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
54,834
-
54,834
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
(179,771
)
-
-
(179,771
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
4,010
-
-
-
4,010
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
197,783
1
543
-
(185
)
2,036
2,395
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(162,611
)
-
-
-
-
(13,960
)
(13,960
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,265
)
-
(28,265
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,969
)
-
(1,969
)
|Balance as of March 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
40,288,365
$
582
$
607,061
$
(246,153
)
$
1,974,790
$
(1,067,395
)
$
1,448,885
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|March 31, 2022
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|Average
|Income/
|Yield/
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
1.7
$
-
6.25
%
$
2.2
$
-
2.32
%
$
3.4
$
-
0.45
%
|Funds Sold
295.9
3.4
4.55
118.1
1.2
3.62
238.5
0.1
0.21
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,820.3
23.8
3.40
2,593.5
18.4
2.83
4,399.9
17.1
1.56
|Non-Taxable
9.6
0.1
4.38
7.5
0.1
4.14
3.0
-
1.93
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
5,336.2
23.8
1.78
5,401.9
23.5
1.74
4,567.4
18.6
1.63
|Non-Taxable
35.3
0.2
2.10
35.4
0.2
2.10
35.8
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
8,201.4
47.9
2.34
8,038.3
42.2
2.10
9,006.1
35.9
1.59
|Loans Held for Sale
1.5
-
5.30
3.3
-
5.65
13.7
0.1
2.78
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,411.4
16.2
4.67
1,379.9
14.8
4.25
1,332.9
9.0
2.73
|Paycheck Protection Program
16.9
0.1
2.35
21.3
0.1
2.30
89.0
1.8
8.33
|Commercial Mortgage
3,736.9
45.1
4.90
3,627.4
40.6
4.44
3,158.8
21.7
2.80
|Construction
280.4
3.9
5.65
246.9
3.3
5.29
227.6
2.1
3.68
|Commercial Lease Financing
66.9
-
(0.14
)
72.0
0.3
1.49
98.8
0.4
1.45
|Residential Mortgage
4,666.0
39.9
3.42
4,617.9
38.9
3.37
4,343.3
34.9
3.21
|Home Equity
2,239.4
18.2
3.30
2,207.7
17.9
3.23
1,898.9
13.3
2.83
|Automobile
871.8
7.3
3.37
851.1
7.0
3.29
737.4
5.9
3.23
|Other 4
427.8
6.2
5.83
428.6
6.1
5.64
403.7
5.5
5.47
|Total Loans and Leases
13,717.5
136.9
4.03
13,452.8
129.0
3.81
12,290.4
94.6
3.10
|Other
67.2
0.6
3.56
50.1
0.4
2.72
36.7
0.2
2.21
|Total Earning Assets
22,285.2
188.8
3.42
21,664.8
172.8
3.17
21,588.8
130.9
2.44
|Cash and Due from Banks
319.1
244.3
233.3
|Other Assets
1,261.2
1,238.3
1,025.4
|Total Assets
$
23,865.5
$
23,147.4
$
22,847.5
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
4,215.9
5.2
0.50
$
4,131.4
3.5
0.33
$
4,655.4
0.5
0.04
|Savings
8,009.0
20.6
1.05
7,869.9
13.4
0.68
7,540.6
1.1
0.06
|Time
1,789.9
12.0
2.71
1,467.7
6.6
1.78
971.5
0.8
0.34
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,014.8
37.8
1.09
13,469.0
23.5
0.69
13,167.5
2.4
0.07
|Short-Term Borrowings
325.4
3.9
4.80
234.9
2.3
3.82
6.8
-
0.11
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
725.5
5.4
2.96
594.5
4.3
2.82
450.5
2.8
2.46
|Other Debt
499.6
5.3
4.30
137.5
1.5
4.32
10.4
0.2
7.05
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,565.3
52.4
1.36
14,435.9
31.6
0.87
13,635.2
5.4
0.16
|Net Interest Income
$
136.4
$
141.2
$
125.5
|Interest Rate Spread
2.06
%
2.30
%
2.28
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.47
%
2.60
%
2.34
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
6,416.1
6,872.3
7,258.6
|Other Liabilities
551.2
552.9
385.0
|Shareholders' Equity
1,332.9
1,286.3
1,568.7
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,865.5
$
23,147.4
$
22,847.5
1
|Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
2
|Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $495,000, $433,000, and $254,000
|for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively.
3
|Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
4
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
|Compared to December 31, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
1.9
$
0.3
$
2.2
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
1.6
3.8
5.4
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.2
)
0.5
0.3
|Total Investment Securities
1.4
4.3
5.7
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.3
1.1
1.4
|Commercial Mortgage
1.0
3.5
4.5
|Construction
0.4
0.2
0.6
|Commercial Lease Financing
-
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
|Residential Mortgage
0.4
0.6
1.0
|Home Equity
0.1
0.2
0.3
|Automobile
0.1
0.2
0.3
|Other 2
-
0.1
0.1
|Total Loans and Leases
2.3
5.6
7.9
|Other
0.1
0.1
0.2
|Total Change in Interest Income
5.7
10.3
16.0
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
0.1
1.6
1.7
|Savings
0.2
7.0
7.2
|Time
1.6
3.8
5.4
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1.9
12.4
14.3
|Short-Term Borrowings
1.0
0.6
1.6
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
0.9
0.2
1.1
|Other Debt
3.8
-
3.8
|Total Change in Interest Expense
7.6
13.2
20.8
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(1.9
)
$
(2.9
)
$
(4.8
)
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
|Compared to March 31, 2022
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
-
$
3.3
$
3.3
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(7.8
)
14.5
6.7
|Non-Taxable
0.1
-
0.1
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
3.3
1.9
5.2
|Total Investment Securities
(4.4
)
16.4
12.0
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.6
6.6
7.2
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.9
)
(0.8
)
(1.7
)
|Commercial Mortgage
4.6
18.8
23.4
|Construction
0.6
1.2
1.8
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.4
)
|Residential Mortgage
2.7
2.3
5.0
|Home Equity
2.5
2.4
4.9
|Automobile
1.1
0.3
1.4
|Other 2
0.3
0.4
0.7
|Total Loans and Leases
11.3
31.0
42.3
|Other
0.2
0.2
0.4
|Total Change in Interest Income
7.0
50.9
57.9
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
-
4.7
4.7
|Savings
-
19.5
19.5
|Time
1.2
10.0
11.2
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
1.2
34.2
35.4
|Short-Term Borrowings
2.0
1.9
3.9
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
2.0
0.6
2.6
|Other Debt
5.2
(0.1
)
5.1
|Total Change in Interest Expense
10.4
36.6
47.0
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(3.4
)
$
14.3
$
10.9
1
|The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
2
|Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
|Salaries
$
38,617
$
37,395
$
34,932
|Incentive Compensation
3,997
5,356
6,111
|Share-Based Compensation
3,159
3,901
3,799
|Commission Expense
647
830
1,641
|Retirement and Other Benefits
5,888
4,065
4,693
|Payroll Taxes
5,848
2,591
4,944
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
3,864
3,528
3,234
|Separation Expense
3,068
(27
)
570
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
65,088
$
57,639
$
59,924
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
1,425,916
$
1,389,066
$
1,368,966
$
1,323,830
$
1,354,757
|Paycheck Protection Program
15,175
19,579
22,955
31,964
57,809
|Commercial Mortgage
3,826,283
3,725,542
3,591,943
3,464,126
3,257,689
|Construction
232,903
260,825
236,498
246,177
248,363
|Lease Financing
65,611
69,491
73,989
89,535
98,107
|Total Commercial
5,565,888
5,464,503
5,294,351
5,155,632
5,016,725
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,691,298
4,653,072
4,585,723
4,486,571
4,405,718
|Home Equity
2,260,001
2,225,950
2,185,484
2,101,612
1,958,285
|Automobile
877,979
870,396
820,640
775,065
742,934
|Other 1
429,356
432,499
435,408
432,693
420,830
|Total Consumer
8,258,634
8,181,917
8,027,255
7,795,941
7,527,767
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
|Deposits
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Consumer
$
10,158,833
$
10,304,335
$
10,507,946
$
10,554,121
$
10,654,192
|Commercial
8,594,441
8,569,670
8,841,781
8,824,609
8,818,477
|Public and Other
1,738,026
1,741,691
1,539,046
1,646,951
1,243,618
|Total Deposits
$
20,491,300
$
20,615,696
$
20,888,773
$
21,025,681
$
20,716,287
1
|Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
31
$
37
$
49
$
85
$
99
|Commercial Mortgage
3,216
3,309
3,396
3,462
8,065
|Total Commercial
3,247
3,346
3,445
3,547
8,164
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,199
4,239
4,945
5,179
3,845
|Home Equity
3,638
4,022
4,438
4,435
5,638
|Total Consumer
7,837
8,261
9,383
9,614
9,483
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
11,084
11,607
12,828
13,161
17,647
|Foreclosed Real Estate
1,040
1,040
1,040
2,332
2,332
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
12,124
$
12,647
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
22
|Total Commercial
-
-
-
-
22
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,566
2,429
3,279
2,638
4,113
|Home Equity
1,723
1,673
1,061
2,029
2,722
|Automobile
598
589
467
359
504
|Other 1
632
683
513
508
649
|Total Consumer
7,519
5,374
5,320
5,534
7,988
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
7,519
$
5,374
$
5,320
$
5,534
$
8,010
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.08
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.16
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
|and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.06
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.16
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
|and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.13
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
|Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.14
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.22
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
12,647
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
$
18,966
|Additions
552
704
489
2,293
2,243
|Reductions
|Payments
(778
)
(1,605
)
(706
)
(5,511
)
(1,230
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(297
)
(301
)
(116
)
(1,267
)
-
|Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate
-
-
(1,292
)
-
-
|Charge-offs / Write-downs
-
(19
)
-
(1
)
-
|Total Reductions
(1,075
)
(1,925
)
(2,114
)
(6,779
)
(1,230
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
12,124
$
12,647
$
13,868
$
15,493
$
19,979
1
|Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
151,247
$
152,927
$
164,297
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(261
)
(196
)
(349
)
|Consumer
|Home Equity
(50
)
(10
)
(68
)
|Automobile
(1,663
)
(1,171
)
(1,530
)
|Other 1
(2,335
)
(1,846
)
(1,961
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(4,309
)
(3,223
)
(3,908
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
50
87
369
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
61
63
54
|Home Equity
184
202
515
|Automobile
672
412
739
|Other 1
674
604
745
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
1,641
1,368
2,422
|Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(2,668
)
(1,855
)
(1,486
)
|Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable
-
(25
)
(47
)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|Loans and Leases
1,806
(142
)
(4,307
)
|Accrued Interest Receivable
-
25
(367
)
|Unfunded Commitments
194
317
(826
)
|Total Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
200
(5,500
)
|Balance at End of Period
$
150,579
$
151,247
$
157,264
|Components
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
143,577
$
144,439
$
152,028
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
7,002
6,808
5,236
|Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
150,579
$
151,247
$
157,264
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
13,717,483
$
13,452,791
$
12,290,402
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.08
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.21
%
1
|Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
2
|The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|Table 13
|Consumer
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|Banking
|Banking
|and Other
|Total
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
|Net Interest Income (Loss)
$
98,008
$
56,705
$
(18,758
)
$
135,955
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,669
(1
)
(668
)
2,000
|Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses
95,339
56,706
(18,090
)
133,955
|Noninterest Income
31,154
8,649
934
40,737
|Noninterest Expense
(85,073
)
(20,289
)
(6,557
)
(111,919
)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
41,420
45,066
(23,713
)
62,773
|Provision for Income Taxes
(10,623
)
(10,793
)
5,485
(15,931
)
|Net Income (Loss)
$
30,797
$
34,273
$
(18,228
)
$
46,842
|Total Assets as of March 31, 2023
$
8,654,243
$
5,625,254
$
9,652,480
$
23,931,977
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 1
|Net Interest Income
$
70,361
$
46,349
$
8,553
$
125,263
|Provision for Credit Losses
1,683
(197
)
(6,986
)
(5,500
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
68,678
46,546
15,539
130,763
|Noninterest Income
31,969
10,198
1,384
43,551
|Noninterest Expense
(81,810
)
(18,669
)
(3,395
)
(103,874
)
|Income Before Income Taxes
18,837
38,075
13,528
70,440
|Provision for Income Taxes
(4,714
)
(9,197
)
(1,695
)
(15,606
)
|Net Income
$
14,123
$
28,878
$
11,833
$
54,834
|Total Assets as of March 31, 2022 1
$
7,927,186
$
5,174,115
$
9,899,016
$
23,000,317
1
|Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Selected Quarterly Financial Data
|Table 14
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
|Quarterly Operating Results
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
136,501
$
128,683
$
115,013
$
101,663
$
94,439
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,893
18,476
16,995
17,984
17,100
|Held-to-Maturity
23,948
23,708
20,243
18,838
18,701
|Deposits
27
13
10
5
4
|Funds Sold
3,366
1,093
2,335
719
127
|Other
597
340
322
353
202
|Total Interest Income
188,332
172,313
154,918
139,562
130,573
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
37,794
23,494
10,296
3,535
2,353
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
5,377
4,289
2,745
2,794
2,772
|Funds Purchased
704
318
40
57
2
|Short-Term Borrowings
3,203
1,978
-
92
-
|Other Debt
5,299
1,496
182
182
183
|Total Interest Expense
52,377
31,575
13,263
6,660
5,310
|Net Interest Income
135,955
140,738
141,655
132,902
125,263
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
200
-
(2,500
)
(5,500
)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
133,955
140,538
141,655
135,402
130,763
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
10,690
10,652
10,418
11,457
11,276
|Mortgage Banking
1,004
991
1,002
1,247
2,740
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,737
7,513
7,526
7,309
7,272
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
13,808
13,906
13,863
14,193
12,952
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,792
)
(1,124
)
(2,147
)
(1,295
)
(1,545
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,271
1,087
1,034
870
791
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
2,842
2,475
2,486
2,658
2,349
|Other
5,177
5,672
(3,522
)
5,719
7,716
|Total Noninterest Income
40,737
41,172
30,660
42,158
43,551
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
65,088
57,639
59,938
57,769
59,924
|Net Occupancy
9,872
9,499
10,186
9,930
9,826
|Net Equipment
10,375
9,942
9,736
9,543
9,153
|Data Processing
4,583
4,579
4,616
4,607
4,560
|Professional Fees
3,883
3,958
3,799
3,542
3,258
|FDIC Insurance
3,234
1,774
1,680
1,590
1,502
|Other
14,884
15,312
15,794
15,958
15,651
|Total Noninterest Expense
111,919
102,703
105,749
102,939
103,874
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
62,773
79,007
66,566
74,621
70,440
|Provision for Income Taxes
15,931
17,700
13,765
17,759
15,606
|Net Income
$
46,842
$
61,307
$
52,801
$
56,862
$
54,834
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
1,969
1,969
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
44,873
$
59,338
$
50,832
$
54,893
$
52,865
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.14
$
1.51
$
1.28
$
1.38
$
1.33
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
1.14
$
1.50
$
1.28
$
1.38
$
1.32
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,824,522
$
13,646,420
$
13,321,606
$
12,951,573
$
12,544,492
|Total Assets
23,931,977
23,606,877
23,134,040
23,232,699
23,000,317
|Total Deposits
20,491,300
20,615,696
20,888,773
21,025,681
20,716,287
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,354,430
1,316,995
1,282,384
1,348,746
1,448,885
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.80
%
1.05
%
0.91
%
1.00
%
0.97
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
14.25
18.91
15.31
16.40
14.18
|Return on Average Common Equity
15.79
21.28
16.98
18.19
15.44
|Efficiency Ratio 1
63.34
56.46
61.37
58.80
61.53
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.47
2.60
2.60
2.47
2.34
1
|Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).
2
|Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Hawaii Economic Trends
|Table 15
|One Month Ended
|Year Ended
|(dollars in millions; jobs in thousands)
|February 28, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Hawaii Economic Trends
|State General Fund Revenues 1
$
1,544.9
(0.2
)%
$
9,441.3
16.0
%
$
8,137.9
26.9
%
|General Excise and Use Tax Revenue 1
797.0
12.8
4,263.4
18.3
3,604.3
18.6
|Jobs 2
654.2
654.5
642.6
|February 28,
|December 31,
2023
2022
2021
Unemployment, seasonally adjusted 3
|Statewide
3.6
%
3.7
%
3.2
%
|Honolulu County
3.7
3.3
3.7
|Hawaii County
3.8
4.7
1.8
|Maui County
3.2
4.5
2.4
|Kauai County
3.2
4.7
2.7
March 31,
December 31,
|(1-year percentage change, except months of inventory)
2023
2022
2021
2020
|Housing Trends (Single Family Oahu) 4
|Median Home Price
(6.8
)%
11.6
%
19.3
%
5.2
%
|Home Sales Volume (units)
(37.0
)%
(23.2
)%
17.9
%
2.3
%
|Months of Inventory
2.1
2.1
0.8
1.4
|Monthly Visitor Arrivals,
|Percentage Change
|(in thousands)
|Not Seasonally Adjusted
|from Previous Year
|Tourism 5
|February 28, 2023
733.6
17.6
%
|January 31, 2023
775.1
36.7
|December 31, 2022
858.1
14.0
|November 30, 2022
725.5
18.2
|October 31, 2022
726.1
31.8
|September 30, 2022
691.8
37.1
|August 31, 2022
829.7
14.8
|July 31, 2022
919.2
4.5
|June 30, 2022
841.8
6.4
|May 31, 2022
774.1
22.9
|April 30, 2022
809.6
67.3
|March 31, 2022
785.7
78.7
|February 28, 2022
623.7
165.1
|January 31, 2022