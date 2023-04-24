HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 for the first quarter of 2023, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $1.50 in the previous quarter and $1.32 in the same quarter of 2022. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $46.8 million, down 23.6% from the previous quarter and down 14.6% from the same quarter of 2022. The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2023 was 15.79% compared with 21.28% in the previous quarter and 15.44% in the same quarter of 2022.

"Amidst a challenging macro environmental backdrop, Bank of Hawai'i delivered solid operating performance in the first quarter of 2023," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Average deposits grew 0.4% in the first quarter and were essentially flat from a year ago. Spot deposit balances were down 0.6% from the prior quarter and down 1.1% from the prior year. Deposit costs, while rising, continue to show the benefits of our unique Hawai'i deposit base which is diversified and long tenured. Loans grew 1.3% on a linked quarter basis with growth across both our consumer and commercial portfolios. Credit quality remains excellent. Non-performing assets were lower on both a linked quarter and year on year basis. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.08% during the quarter."

Financial Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $136.0 million, a decrease of 3.4% from the previous quarter and an increase of 8.5% from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to two fewer days in the quarter, which reduced net interest income by approximately $1.6 million, as well as higher funding costs, partially offset by loan growth and higher earning asset yields. The increase in net interest income compared to the same period in 2022 was primarily due to loan growth and higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs.

Net interest margin was 2.47% in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 13 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 13 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest margin in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields. The increase in net interest margin from the same period in 2022 was primarily due to higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs.

The average yield on loans and leases was 4.03% in the first quarter of 2023, up 22 basis points from the prior quarter and up 93 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.42% in the first quarter of 2023, up 25 basis points from the prior quarter and up 98 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.09% in the first quarter of 2023, up 40 basis points from the prior quarter and up 102 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 0.75%, up 29 basis points from the prior quarter and up 70 basis points from the same quarter of 2022. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment, including higher benchmark interest rates.

Noninterest income was $40.7 million in the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1.1% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 6.5% from the same period in 2022. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a negative adjustment of $0.6 million related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for this item, noninterest income in the first quarter was $41.3 million, up 0.3% from the prior quarter and down 5.2% from the same period in 2022. The decrease in noninterest income compared to the same period in 2022 was due to lower customer swap transactions and lower mortgage banking income.

Noninterest expense was $111.9 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 9.0% from the previous quarter and an increase of 7.7% from the same quarter of 2022. Noninterest expense in the first quarters 2022 and 2023 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $3.7 million and approximately $4.0 million, respectively. In addition, noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $3.1 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $104.9 million, an increase of 2.1% from the prior quarter and 4.7% from adjusted noninterest expense in same period in 2022. The linked quarter increase was primarily due to an industry-wide increase in FDIC insurance expense of $1.5 million. The increase from the same period in 2022, adjusting for nonrecurring items in both periods, was primarily due to higher salaries and benefits expense of $1.8 million, higher software license fees of $0.9 million and higher FDIC insurance expense of $1.7 million.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.38% compared with 22.40% in the previous quarter and 22.15% during the same quarter of 2022. The increase in the effective tax rate on a linked quarter basis was due to a non-recurring benefit from the leveraged lease terminations received in the fourth quarter and an unfavorable discrete tax item in the first quarter. The year over year increase was primarily due to lower benefits from tax credit investments. The effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 also included benefits from leveraged leases that have since been terminated.

Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2023. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $2.0 million compared with $0.2 million in the previous quarter and a net benefit of $5.5 million in the same quarter of 2022.

Total non-performing assets were $12.1 million at March 31, 2023, down $0.5 million from December 31, 2022 and down $7.9 million from March 31, 2022. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.09% at the end of the quarter, flat from the end of the prior quarter and a decrease of 7 basis points from the same quarter of 2022.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2023 were $2.7 million or 0.08% annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 were comprised of charge-offs of $4.3 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.6 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.8 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2022, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.2 million or 3 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $143.6 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.9 million from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $8.5 million from March 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.04% at the end of the quarter, down 2 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and down 17 basis points from the end of the same quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.9 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.4% from December 31, 2022 and an increase of 4.1% from March 31, 2022, primarily due to growth in our earning assets.

The investment securities portfolio was $8.1 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of 1.6% from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 7.1% from March 31, 2022. These decreases were due to cashflows from the portfolio exceeding the pace of reinvestment. Period end unrealized losses on securities decreased by $120.7 million from the prior quarter end. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.

Total loans and leases were $13.8 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.3% from December 31, 2022 and an increase of 10.2% from March 31, 2022. Total commercial loans were $5.6 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 1.9% from the prior quarter and an increase of 10.9% from the same quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase in our commercial mortgage portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.3 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 0.9% from the prior quarter and 9.7% from the same period in 2022, primarily driven by increases in our residential mortgage and home equity portfolios.

Total deposits were $20.5 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of 0.6% from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of 1.1% from March 31, 2022. Noninterest bearing deposits made up 31% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2023, down from 33% as of December 31, 2022 and 36% as of March 31, 2022. Average deposits were $20.4 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 0.4% from $20.3 billion in the prior quarter, and essentially unchanged from the first quarter of 2022. As of March 31, 2023 insured and collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, up from 57% as of December 31, 2022 and 56% as of March 31, 2022.

Capital and Dividends

The Company's capital levels remain well within regulatory well-capitalized guidelines.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.10% at March 31, 2023 compared with 12.15% at December 31, 2022 and 13.22% at March 31, 2022. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.19% at March 31, 2023 compared with 7.37% at December 31, 2022 and 7.30% at March 31, 2022. The decline in the Tier 1 Capital Ratio was due to an increase in risk-weighted assets and the decline in the Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was due to an increase in average total assets, both as a result of loan growth over the period.

The Company repurchased 150.0 thousand shares of common stock at a total cost of $9.9 million under its share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2023. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at March 31, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2023.

On April 4, 2023, the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2023 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of April 14, 2023.

Conference Call Information

The Company will review its first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast can be accessed via the link below: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf628c91a80f642cb96f2725eff121a04. A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawaii Time on Monday, April 24, 2023. The replay will be accessible via the same link. In addition, the replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawaii and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's web site, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 135,955 $ 140,738 $ 125,263 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 200 (5,500 ) Total Noninterest Income 40,737 41,172 43,551 Total Noninterest Expense 111,919 102,703 103,874 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 64,773 79,207 64,940 Net Income 46,842 61,307 54,834 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 44,873 59,338 52,865 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 1.14 1.51 1.33 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.14 1.50 1.32 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.80 % 1.05 % 0.97 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 14.25 18.91 14.18 Return on Average Common Equity 15.79 21.28 15.44 Efficiency Ratio 1 63.34 56.46 61.53 Net Interest Margin 2 2.47 2.60 2.34 Dividend Payout Ratio 3 61.40 46.36 52.63 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 5.59 5.56 6.87 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,717,483 $ 13,452,791 $ 12,290,402 Average Assets 23,865,478 23,147,398 22,847,488 Average Deposits 20,430,882 20,341,327 20,426,076 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,332,889 1,286,291 1,568,725 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 29.62 $ 28.54 $ 31.50 Tangible Book Value 28.83 27.75 30.71 Market Value Closing 52.08 77.56 83.92 High 81.73 82.87 92.38 Low 34.71 70.15 79.60 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 $ 12,544,492 Total Assets 23,931,977 23,606,877 23,000,317 Total Deposits 20,491,300 20,615,696 20,716,287 Other Debt 510,269 410,294 10,367 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,354,430 1,316,995 1,448,885 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 12,124 $ 12,647 $ 19,979 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 143,577 144,439 152,028 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 4 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.21 % Capital Ratios 5 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 10.88 % 10.92 % 11.83 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.10 12.15 13.22 Total Capital Ratio 13.13 13.17 14.41 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.19 7.37 7.30 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.66 5.58 6.30 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6 4.78 4.69 5.39 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 6 7.97 7.76 9.77 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,025 2,076 2,084 Branches 51 51 54 ATMs 320 320 307

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 3 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 4 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 5 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary. 6 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,354,430 $ 1,316,995 $ 1,448,885 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,142,913 $ 1,105,478 $ 1,237,368 Total Assets 23,931,977 23,606,877 23,000,317 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,900,460 $ 23,575,360 $ 22,968,800 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 14,341,397 $ 14,238,798 $ 12,663,646 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 5.66 % 5.58 % 6.30 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 4.78 % 4.69 % 5.39 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.10 % 12.15 % 13.22 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 7.97 % 7.76 % 9.77 %

1 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 136,501 $ 128,683 $ 94,439 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 23,893 18,476 17,100 Held-to-Maturity 23,948 23,708 18,701 Deposits 27 13 4 Funds Sold 3,366 1,093 127 Other 597 340 202 Total Interest Income 188,332 172,313 130,573 Interest Expense Deposits 37,794 23,494 2,353 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 5,377 4,289 2,772 Funds Purchased 704 318 2 Short-Term Borrowings 3,203 1,978 - Other Debt 5,299 1,496 183 Total Interest Expense 52,377 31,575 5,310 Net Interest Income 135,955 140,738 125,263 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 200 (5,500 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 133,955 140,538 130,763 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,690 10,652 11,276 Mortgage Banking 1,004 991 2,740 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,737 7,513 7,272 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,808 13,906 12,952 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,792 ) (1,124 ) (1,545 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,271 1,087 791 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,842 2,475 2,349 Other 5,177 5,672 7,716 Total Noninterest Income 40,737 41,172 43,551 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 65,088 57,639 59,924 Net Occupancy 9,872 9,499 9,826 Net Equipment 10,375 9,942 9,153 Data Processing 4,583 4,579 4,560 Professional Fees 3,883 3,958 3,258 FDIC Insurance 3,234 1,774 1,502 Other 14,884 15,312 15,651 Total Noninterest Expense 111,919 102,703 103,874 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 62,773 79,007 70,440 Provision for Income Taxes 15,931 17,700 15,606 Net Income $ 46,842 $ 61,307 $ 54,834 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 44,873 $ 59,338 $ 52,865 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14 $ 1.51 $ 1.33 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14 $ 1.50 $ 1.32 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,276,833 39,395,338 39,752,679 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,465,889 39,618,896 39,956,391

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) Table 4 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Net Income $ 46,842 $ 61,307 $ 54,834 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities 29,276 5,677 (180,124 ) Defined Benefit Plans 84 7,359 353 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 29,360 13,036 (179,771 ) Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ 76,202 $ 74,343 $ (124,937 )

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,554 $ 3,724 $ 2,488 Funds Sold 272,018 81,364 356,373 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,815,083 2,844,823 4,258,534 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,601,876; $4,615,393; and $4,171,262) 5,312,815 5,414,139 4,489,615 Loans Held for Sale 2,149 1,035 5,293 Loans and Leases 13,824,522 13,646,420 12,544,492 Allowance for Credit Losses (143,577 ) (144,439 ) (152,028 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,680,945 13,501,981 12,392,464 Total Earning Assets 22,085,564 21,847,066 21,504,767 Cash and Due from Banks 337,413 316,679 236,193 Premises and Equipment, Net 203,131 206,777 199,743 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 91,387 92,307 93,563 Accrued Interest Receivable 63,175 61,002 45,392 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 1,040 2,332 Mortgage Servicing Rights 22,102 22,619 23,968 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 455,602 453,882 446,926 Other Assets 641,046 573,988 415,916 Total Assets $ 23,931,977 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,000,317 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 6,385,872 $ 6,714,982 $ 7,500,741 Interest-Bearing Demand 4,283,801 4,232,567 4,591,178 Savings 7,898,874 7,962,410 7,701,849 Time 1,922,753 1,705,737 922,519 Total Deposits 20,491,300 20,615,696 20,716,287 Short-Term Borrowings 325,000 - - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 725,490 725,490 450,490 Other Debt 510,269 410,294 10,367 Operating Lease Liabilities 99,746 100,526 101,274 Retirement Benefits Payable 26,768 26,991 38,008 Accrued Interest Payable 13,061 9,698 2,545 Taxes Payable 11,039 7,104 17,265 Other Liabilities 374,874 394,083 215,196 Total Liabilities 22,577,547 22,289,882 21,551,432 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: March 31, 2023; December 31, 2022; and March 31, 2022 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: March 31, 2023 - 58,722,929 / 39,646,506; December 31, 2022 - 58,733,625 / 39,835,750; and March 31, 2022 - 58,717,811 / 40,288,365) 583 582 582 Capital Surplus 624,126 620,578 607,061 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (405,298 ) (434,658 ) (246,153 ) Retained Earnings 2,074,428 2,055,912 1,974,790 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: March 31, 2023 - 19,076,423; December 31, 2022 - 18,897,875; and March 31, 2022 - 18,429,446) (1,119,409 ) (1,105,419 ) (1,067,395 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,354,430 1,316,995 1,448,885 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,931,977 $ 23,606,877 $ 23,000,317

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Other Preferred Common Comprehensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995 Net Income - - - - - - 46,842 - 46,842 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 29,360 - - 29,360 Share-Based Compensation - - - - 3,371 - - - 3,371 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 13,164 1 177 - 1,587 (197 ) 1,568 Common Stock Repurchased - - (202,408 ) - - - - (13,793 ) (13,793 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share) - - - - - - (27,944 ) - (27,944 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (1,969 ) - (1,969 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 39,646,506 $ 583 $ 624,126 $ (405,298 ) $ 2,074,428 $ (1,119,409 ) $ 1,354,430 Balance as of December 31, 2021 180,000 180,000 40,253,193 581 602,508 (66,382 ) 1,950,375 (1,055,471 ) 1,611,611 Net Income - - - - - - 54,834 - 54,834 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - (179,771 ) - - (179,771 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - 4,010 - - - 4,010 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 197,783 1 543 - (185 ) 2,036 2,395 Common Stock Repurchased - - (162,611 ) - - - - (13,960 ) (13,960 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share) - - - - - - (28,265 ) - (28,265 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (1,969 ) - (1,969 ) Balance as of March 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 40,288,365 $ 582 $ 607,061 $ (246,153 ) $ 1,974,790 $ (1,067,395 ) $ 1,448,885

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 1.7 $ - 6.25 % $ 2.2 $ - 2.32 % $ 3.4 $ - 0.45 % Funds Sold 295.9 3.4 4.55 118.1 1.2 3.62 238.5 0.1 0.21 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,820.3 23.8 3.40 2,593.5 18.4 2.83 4,399.9 17.1 1.56 Non-Taxable 9.6 0.1 4.38 7.5 0.1 4.14 3.0 - 1.93 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 5,336.2 23.8 1.78 5,401.9 23.5 1.74 4,567.4 18.6 1.63 Non-Taxable 35.3 0.2 2.10 35.4 0.2 2.10 35.8 0.2 2.10 Total Investment Securities 8,201.4 47.9 2.34 8,038.3 42.2 2.10 9,006.1 35.9 1.59 Loans Held for Sale 1.5 - 5.30 3.3 - 5.65 13.7 0.1 2.78 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,411.4 16.2 4.67 1,379.9 14.8 4.25 1,332.9 9.0 2.73 Paycheck Protection Program 16.9 0.1 2.35 21.3 0.1 2.30 89.0 1.8 8.33 Commercial Mortgage 3,736.9 45.1 4.90 3,627.4 40.6 4.44 3,158.8 21.7 2.80 Construction 280.4 3.9 5.65 246.9 3.3 5.29 227.6 2.1 3.68 Commercial Lease Financing 66.9 - (0.14 ) 72.0 0.3 1.49 98.8 0.4 1.45 Residential Mortgage 4,666.0 39.9 3.42 4,617.9 38.9 3.37 4,343.3 34.9 3.21 Home Equity 2,239.4 18.2 3.30 2,207.7 17.9 3.23 1,898.9 13.3 2.83 Automobile 871.8 7.3 3.37 851.1 7.0 3.29 737.4 5.9 3.23 Other 4 427.8 6.2 5.83 428.6 6.1 5.64 403.7 5.5 5.47 Total Loans and Leases 13,717.5 136.9 4.03 13,452.8 129.0 3.81 12,290.4 94.6 3.10 Other 67.2 0.6 3.56 50.1 0.4 2.72 36.7 0.2 2.21 Total Earning Assets 22,285.2 188.8 3.42 21,664.8 172.8 3.17 21,588.8 130.9 2.44 Cash and Due from Banks 319.1 244.3 233.3 Other Assets 1,261.2 1,238.3 1,025.4 Total Assets $ 23,865.5 $ 23,147.4 $ 22,847.5 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 4,215.9 5.2 0.50 $ 4,131.4 3.5 0.33 $ 4,655.4 0.5 0.04 Savings 8,009.0 20.6 1.05 7,869.9 13.4 0.68 7,540.6 1.1 0.06 Time 1,789.9 12.0 2.71 1,467.7 6.6 1.78 971.5 0.8 0.34 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,014.8 37.8 1.09 13,469.0 23.5 0.69 13,167.5 2.4 0.07 Short-Term Borrowings 325.4 3.9 4.80 234.9 2.3 3.82 6.8 - 0.11 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 725.5 5.4 2.96 594.5 4.3 2.82 450.5 2.8 2.46 Other Debt 499.6 5.3 4.30 137.5 1.5 4.32 10.4 0.2 7.05 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,565.3 52.4 1.36 14,435.9 31.6 0.87 13,635.2 5.4 0.16 Net Interest Income $ 136.4 $ 141.2 $ 125.5 Interest Rate Spread 2.06 % 2.30 % 2.28 % Net Interest Margin 2.47 % 2.60 % 2.34 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,416.1 6,872.3 7,258.6 Other Liabilities 551.2 552.9 385.0 Shareholders' Equity 1,332.9 1,286.3 1,568.7 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,865.5 $ 23,147.4 $ 22,847.5

1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $495,000, $433,000, and $254,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to December 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 1.9 $ 0.3 $ 2.2 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 1.6 3.8 5.4 Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.2 ) 0.5 0.3 Total Investment Securities 1.4 4.3 5.7 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.3 1.1 1.4 Commercial Mortgage 1.0 3.5 4.5 Construction 0.4 0.2 0.6 Commercial Lease Financing - (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Residential Mortgage 0.4 0.6 1.0 Home Equity 0.1 0.2 0.3 Automobile 0.1 0.2 0.3 Other 2 - 0.1 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 2.3 5.6 7.9 Other 0.1 0.1 0.2 Total Change in Interest Income 5.7 10.3 16.0 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.1 1.6 1.7 Savings 0.2 7.0 7.2 Time 1.6 3.8 5.4 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.9 12.4 14.3 Short-Term Borrowings 1.0 0.6 1.6 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 0.9 0.2 1.1 Other Debt 3.8 - 3.8 Total Change in Interest Expense 7.6 13.2 20.8 Change in Net Interest Income $ (1.9 ) $ (2.9 ) $ (4.8 )

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to March 31, 2022 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ - $ 3.3 $ 3.3 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (7.8 ) 14.5 6.7 Non-Taxable 0.1 - 0.1 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 3.3 1.9 5.2 Total Investment Securities (4.4 ) 16.4 12.0 Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.6 6.6 7.2 Paycheck Protection Program (0.9 ) (0.8 ) (1.7 ) Commercial Mortgage 4.6 18.8 23.4 Construction 0.6 1.2 1.8 Commercial Lease Financing (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.4 ) Residential Mortgage 2.7 2.3 5.0 Home Equity 2.5 2.4 4.9 Automobile 1.1 0.3 1.4 Other 2 0.3 0.4 0.7 Total Loans and Leases 11.3 31.0 42.3 Other 0.2 0.2 0.4 Total Change in Interest Income 7.0 50.9 57.9 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand - 4.7 4.7 Savings - 19.5 19.5 Time 1.2 10.0 11.2 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1.2 34.2 35.4 Short-Term Borrowings 2.0 1.9 3.9 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 2.0 0.6 2.6 Other Debt 5.2 (0.1 ) 5.1 Total Change in Interest Expense 10.4 36.6 47.0 Change in Net Interest Income $ (3.4 ) $ 14.3 $ 10.9

1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Salaries $ 38,617 $ 37,395 $ 34,932 Incentive Compensation 3,997 5,356 6,111 Share-Based Compensation 3,159 3,901 3,799 Commission Expense 647 830 1,641 Retirement and Other Benefits 5,888 4,065 4,693 Payroll Taxes 5,848 2,591 4,944 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,864 3,528 3,234 Separation Expense 3,068 (27 ) 570 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 65,088 $ 57,639 $ 59,924

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,425,916 $ 1,389,066 $ 1,368,966 $ 1,323,830 $ 1,354,757 Paycheck Protection Program 15,175 19,579 22,955 31,964 57,809 Commercial Mortgage 3,826,283 3,725,542 3,591,943 3,464,126 3,257,689 Construction 232,903 260,825 236,498 246,177 248,363 Lease Financing 65,611 69,491 73,989 89,535 98,107 Total Commercial 5,565,888 5,464,503 5,294,351 5,155,632 5,016,725 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,691,298 4,653,072 4,585,723 4,486,571 4,405,718 Home Equity 2,260,001 2,225,950 2,185,484 2,101,612 1,958,285 Automobile 877,979 870,396 820,640 775,065 742,934 Other 1 429,356 432,499 435,408 432,693 420,830 Total Consumer 8,258,634 8,181,917 8,027,255 7,795,941 7,527,767 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Consumer $ 10,158,833 $ 10,304,335 $ 10,507,946 $ 10,554,121 $ 10,654,192 Commercial 8,594,441 8,569,670 8,841,781 8,824,609 8,818,477 Public and Other 1,738,026 1,741,691 1,539,046 1,646,951 1,243,618 Total Deposits $ 20,491,300 $ 20,615,696 $ 20,888,773 $ 21,025,681 $ 20,716,287

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 31 $ 37 $ 49 $ 85 $ 99 Commercial Mortgage 3,216 3,309 3,396 3,462 8,065 Total Commercial 3,247 3,346 3,445 3,547 8,164 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,199 4,239 4,945 5,179 3,845 Home Equity 3,638 4,022 4,438 4,435 5,638 Total Consumer 7,837 8,261 9,383 9,614 9,483 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 11,084 11,607 12,828 13,161 17,647 Foreclosed Real Estate 1,040 1,040 1,040 2,332 2,332 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 12,124 $ 12,647 $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 22 Total Commercial - - - - 22 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,566 2,429 3,279 2,638 4,113 Home Equity 1,723 1,673 1,061 2,029 2,722 Automobile 598 589 467 359 504 Other 1 632 683 513 508 649 Total Consumer 7,519 5,374 5,320 5,534 7,988 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 7,519 $ 5,374 $ 5,320 $ 5,534 $ 8,010 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.14 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.16 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.16 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.16 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.14 % 0.13 % 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.22 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 12,647 $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979 $ 18,966 Additions 552 704 489 2,293 2,243 Reductions Payments (778 ) (1,605 ) (706 ) (5,511 ) (1,230 ) Return to Accrual Status (297 ) (301 ) (116 ) (1,267 ) - Sales of Foreclosed Real Estate - - (1,292 ) - - Charge-offs / Write-downs - (19 ) - (1 ) - Total Reductions (1,075 ) (1,925 ) (2,114 ) (6,779 ) (1,230 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 12,124 $ 12,647 $ 13,868 $ 15,493 $ 19,979

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 151,247 $ 152,927 $ 164,297 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (261 ) (196 ) (349 ) Consumer Home Equity (50 ) (10 ) (68 ) Automobile (1,663 ) (1,171 ) (1,530 ) Other 1 (2,335 ) (1,846 ) (1,961 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (4,309 ) (3,223 ) (3,908 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 50 87 369 Consumer Residential Mortgage 61 63 54 Home Equity 184 202 515 Automobile 672 412 739 Other 1 674 604 745 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 1,641 1,368 2,422 Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases (2,668 ) (1,855 ) (1,486 ) Net Charged-Off - Accrued Interest Receivable - (25 ) (47 ) Provision for Credit Losses: Loans and Leases 1,806 (142 ) (4,307 ) Accrued Interest Receivable - 25 (367 ) Unfunded Commitments 194 317 (826 ) Total Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 200 (5,500 ) Balance at End of Period $ 150,579 $ 151,247 $ 157,264 Components Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases $ 143,577 $ 144,439 $ 152,028 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 7,002 6,808 5,236 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 150,579 $ 151,247 $ 157,264 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,717,483 $ 13,452,791 $ 12,290,402 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.21 %

1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Business Segments Selected Financial Information Table 13 Consumer Commercial Treasury Consolidated (dollars in thousands) Banking Banking and Other Total Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net Interest Income (Loss) $ 98,008 $ 56,705 $ (18,758 ) $ 135,955 Provision for Credit Losses 2,669 (1 ) (668 ) 2,000 Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 95,339 56,706 (18,090 ) 133,955 Noninterest Income 31,154 8,649 934 40,737 Noninterest Expense (85,073 ) (20,289 ) (6,557 ) (111,919 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 41,420 45,066 (23,713 ) 62,773 Provision for Income Taxes (10,623 ) (10,793 ) 5,485 (15,931 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 30,797 $ 34,273 $ (18,228 ) $ 46,842 Total Assets as of March 31, 2023 $ 8,654,243 $ 5,625,254 $ 9,652,480 $ 23,931,977 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 1 Net Interest Income $ 70,361 $ 46,349 $ 8,553 $ 125,263 Provision for Credit Losses 1,683 (197 ) (6,986 ) (5,500 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 68,678 46,546 15,539 130,763 Noninterest Income 31,969 10,198 1,384 43,551 Noninterest Expense (81,810 ) (18,669 ) (3,395 ) (103,874 ) Income Before Income Taxes 18,837 38,075 13,528 70,440 Provision for Income Taxes (4,714 ) (9,197 ) (1,695 ) (15,606 ) Net Income $ 14,123 $ 28,878 $ 11,833 $ 54,834 Total Assets as of March 31, 2022 1 $ 7,927,186 $ 5,174,115 $ 9,899,016 $ 23,000,317

1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Financial Data Table 14 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Quarterly Operating Results Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 136,501 $ 128,683 $ 115,013 $ 101,663 $ 94,439 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 23,893 18,476 16,995 17,984 17,100 Held-to-Maturity 23,948 23,708 20,243 18,838 18,701 Deposits 27 13 10 5 4 Funds Sold 3,366 1,093 2,335 719 127 Other 597 340 322 353 202 Total Interest Income 188,332 172,313 154,918 139,562 130,573 Interest Expense Deposits 37,794 23,494 10,296 3,535 2,353 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 5,377 4,289 2,745 2,794 2,772 Funds Purchased 704 318 40 57 2 Short-Term Borrowings 3,203 1,978 - 92 - Other Debt 5,299 1,496 182 182 183 Total Interest Expense 52,377 31,575 13,263 6,660 5,310 Net Interest Income 135,955 140,738 141,655 132,902 125,263 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 200 - (2,500 ) (5,500 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 133,955 140,538 141,655 135,402 130,763 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 10,690 10,652 10,418 11,457 11,276 Mortgage Banking 1,004 991 1,002 1,247 2,740 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,737 7,513 7,526 7,309 7,272 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 13,808 13,906 13,863 14,193 12,952 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,792 ) (1,124 ) (2,147 ) (1,295 ) (1,545 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,271 1,087 1,034 870 791 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 2,842 2,475 2,486 2,658 2,349 Other 5,177 5,672 (3,522 ) 5,719 7,716 Total Noninterest Income 40,737 41,172 30,660 42,158 43,551 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 65,088 57,639 59,938 57,769 59,924 Net Occupancy 9,872 9,499 10,186 9,930 9,826 Net Equipment 10,375 9,942 9,736 9,543 9,153 Data Processing 4,583 4,579 4,616 4,607 4,560 Professional Fees 3,883 3,958 3,799 3,542 3,258 FDIC Insurance 3,234 1,774 1,680 1,590 1,502 Other 14,884 15,312 15,794 15,958 15,651 Total Noninterest Expense 111,919 102,703 105,749 102,939 103,874 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 62,773 79,007 66,566 74,621 70,440 Provision for Income Taxes 15,931 17,700 13,765 17,759 15,606 Net Income $ 46,842 $ 61,307 $ 52,801 $ 56,862 $ 54,834 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 1,969 1,969 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 44,873 $ 59,338 $ 50,832 $ 54,893 $ 52,865 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14 $ 1.51 $ 1.28 $ 1.38 $ 1.33 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14 $ 1.50 $ 1.28 $ 1.38 $ 1.32 Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,824,522 $ 13,646,420 $ 13,321,606 $ 12,951,573 $ 12,544,492 Total Assets 23,931,977 23,606,877 23,134,040 23,232,699 23,000,317 Total Deposits 20,491,300 20,615,696 20,888,773 21,025,681 20,716,287 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,354,430 1,316,995 1,282,384 1,348,746 1,448,885 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.80 % 1.05 % 0.91 % 1.00 % 0.97 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 14.25 18.91 15.31 16.40 14.18 Return on Average Common Equity 15.79 21.28 16.98 18.19 15.44 Efficiency Ratio 1 63.34 56.46 61.37 58.80 61.53 Net Interest Margin 2 2.47 2.60 2.60 2.47 2.34

1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.