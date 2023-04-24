A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies Launches Revolutionary Modular Smart Cart for Global Retail

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), a leading technology solutions provider, announced today the launch of its new modular smart cart, designed to revolutionize the shopping experience and improve efficiency for retailers worldwide. The innovative new design allows for local set-up of the modular parts, making mass production of the smart carts faster and more efficient.

With a detachable control unit and state-of-the-art electronic components, the smart cart has the capability to utilize advanced AI computer vision and RFID solutions and integrated customer journey smart software presented on a wide screen mounted on the cart to create a shopping experience like never before. The plug and play security scale provides world-class anti-theft and anti-fraud protection, reducing retailer shrinkage without compromising the shopping experience.

In addition to presenting details of the purchases made, the smart cart's screen serves as a platform for presenting advertising, promotions, coupons, and other information, generating additional revenue for both A2Z and the retailer. The data generated by the smart carts will also provide valuable insights into customer behavior and shopping patterns.

"We are excited to bring this next-generation advanced smart cart to the market," said A2Z CEO, Guy Mordoch. "Our goal is to improve the shopping experience for consumers while creating value for our retail partners. The ability to integrate locally and retrofit existing carts will make mass production faster and more efficient, while reducing logistic costs and lowering working capital requirements."

The new generation smart cart with detachable control unit represents a significant leap forward for the retail industry and promises to create a new standard for the shopping experience. A2Z is committed to providing innovative and user-friendly technology solutions that enhance people's lives and improve business efficiency.

About A2Z

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp is a Nasdaq-listed company at the forefront of the rapidly growing smart shopping cart industry. A2Z creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers. Their solutions, including Cust2Mate, are designed to make shopping more convenient and efficient for consumers while also providing valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

