Movella Holdings Inc.: Movella Empowers Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Adaptation for Hollywood Blockbuster

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) ('Movella'), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, has empowered Actor Capture to bring the titular character of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile to the big screen, in a blockbuster production grossing over $104 million worldwide .

Actor Capture, an Atlanta-based motion capture studio, was brought onto the project to deliver a Hollywood-grade animated character that could fully interact with its environment and human counterparts on-screen. Movella's Xsens motion capture solutions provided the most advanced tools and flexibility to create Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile's protagonist .

"Data quality is key to generating the best performances," said James Martin, Technical Director at Actor Capture. "Xsens consistently produces that quality, and knowing the animation needed to stand up against award-winning actors was a determining factor in knowing exactly why Movella needed to be involved."

To do so, James and his team utilized a combination of actors to represent different ages of the crocodile throughout the film. This included a scale-accurate performer, a child actor for the younger Lyle, and two acrobats for stunt work. Actor Capture sourced suits of each size from Movella to fulfil the needs of these performers.

"Seeing Lyle come to life in a way that honors the original story and steals the hearts of audiences worldwide is a testament to Actor Capture's achievements with this technology," says CJ Hoogsteen, VP Sales & Marketing at Movella. "They are showcasing the potential of Movella's motion capture tools to create the most lifelike animated characters possible, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this innovation."

About Movella Holdings Inc.

Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com .

About Actor Capture

Actor Capture is a leading motion capture studio and mobile mocap vendor based in Atlanta. Specializing in providing a range of services including motion capture, virtual production, and previsualization for TV, video game, and film productions, they also offer real-time performance visualization, data cleanup, and retargeting. Actor Capture has an impressive portfolio of production projects including Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, Creed III, Cardi Tries, The Suicide Squad, and Replicas. To learn more, please visit https://actorcapture.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

