A delegation from Bermuda led by the Premier and Minister of Finance, the Hon. E. David Burt, JP, MP, will set off to Consensus, the world's largest gathering of digital asset, blockchain and Web3 enthusiasts, in Austin, Texas this week.

Premier Burt will be speaking on Consensus' main stage this Friday, 28 April, with Michael Casey, CoinDesk's Chief Content Officer, on a keynote conversation entitled 'Bermuda's Strict but Progressive Path to Crypto Hub Status'. This speaking appearance will be preceded by Bermuda's inaugural networking reception at Consensus, presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency, in partnership with Walkers, RELM and NEXT Bermuda.

Premier Burt said, "I am pleased to be leading this mission to Consensus on behalf of the Government of Bermuda. Bermuda is leading the 'race to top' when it comes to providing regulatory clarity to digital asset businesses. And this week's announcement that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. has received their full license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority is further proof that global companies are taking note of this. The Government of Bermuda looks forward to supporting the ongoing evolution of global financial services and there isn't any better place for this to occur than here in our growing ecosystem.

"We also look forward to supporting the continued growth of our local fintech industry, with more global companies coming to our shores, creating opportunities for Bermudians to join in this exciting industry that is taking shape right here in Bermuda."

David Hart, BDA CEO said, "The timing of this business development mission to Consensus could not be more perfect as it comes on the heels of Coinbase's recent announcement that it has received its full digital asset business licence from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). We are looking forward to connecting with many innovative companies at Consensus to share Bermuda's attributes as a safe and secure domicile offering regulatory and legal clarity to quality FinTech companies looking to set up shop in a blue-chip domicile."

These activities all build on announcements made at Consensus last year including the formation of Bermuda's first digital asset business industry group, NEXT Bermuda and that Jewel Bank became Bermuda's first new bank in over 20 years after it was issued its combined full banking licence and digital asset business licence.

The BDA, BMA and other members of the Bermuda delegation will hold business development meetings with business leaders who have expressed an interest in joining Bermuda's FinTech ecosystem. If you wish to arrange a meeting with the Bermuda delegation, email info@bda.bm.

The Bermuda Reception will be held on Thursday 27 April from 5 pm to 7.30 pm at Cedar Door, on 201 Brazos Street, in Austin and will feature signature Gosling's cocktails and entertainment by Bermudian Gianluca Gibbons Trio (featuring singer and "Bel-Air" actress Simone Joy Jones). Reception attendees will be entered in a draw to win a trip for two to the BDA's Bermuda Tech Summit in November, including airfare, hotel and delegate passes. If you are interested in attending the Bermuda Reception at Consensus, email events@bda.bm.

