London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2023) - A once in a lifetime opportunity to attend a free leadership development workshop is being offered to business leaders, Human Resources and Learning & Development professionals this June. Places are going fast on this innovative and award-winning training that draws lessons from the historic stories of Shakespeare.

What: A free and unforgettable leadership development experience When & where: Tuesday 6 June 2023 in San Francisco Tuesday 13 June 2023 in Atlanta Why: Unlock leadership potential - for yourself and others

The workshop is delivered by Olivier Mythodrama co-founder and leadership development coach, Ben Walden, who has performed on the West End stage and television. Ben says, "Come along and have your mind blown. It's incredibly powerful. We bring these historic stories to life and unwrap the important lessons that modern business leaders need to master - with no wooden swords, role play or green tights in sight!"

The workshop is open to a limited number of participants who can choose to attend a morning session on inspirational leadership or an afternoon session on influential leadership:

The morning session will showcase one of Olivier Mythodrama's most popular programs, which uses the themes of Shakespeare's Henry V to help leaders tap into their own personal story, uncover what inspires them, and use this to inspire others.

The afternoon session uses Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar to explore how participants can influence positively and navigate organisational politics.

Olivier Mythodrama works with clients spanning all sectors, including household names such as Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Cisco, FedEx and McDonald's.

About Olivier Mythodrama

Olivier Mythodrama (OMA) was founded by Richard Olivier, son of actor Laurence Olivier. Inspired by learnings from Shakespeare and their relevance to modern leadership challenges, Richard developed a new form of leadership development - Mythodrama - using a classic story of leadership, combined with Jungian archetypal psychology, performance technique and organisational theory.

Since then, OMA has grown into an international consultancy delivering leadership development and executive education in over 40 countries across 5 continents. OMA works with the Harvard Business School, Oxford University, The United Nations, Columbia Business School, and the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Learn more at www.oliviermythodrama.com

