ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2023 | 22:26
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Raising the Bar: How Women Mixologists Are Stirring Up India's Alco-Bev Industry

Originally published by People Matters

By Mamta Sharma

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / The alcohol-beverage industry in India has long been characterised by a disproportionate gender ratio, both in terms of professional representation and consumption patterns.

According to a 2020 report by McKinsey on Women in the Workplace, women constitute only 21 per cent of the overall C-suite in various industries, with a mere 10 per cent representation in the food and beverage distribution sector. Despite this, there has been a significant transformation in the Alco-Bev industry in India in recent years, with more women assuming leadership roles, management positions, and becoming consumers and bartenders. This indicates a decline in the gender gap and an increasing focus on gender equality.

People Matters spoke to Ishrat Kaur and Pearl Fernandes, Trade Ambassadors for Bacardi in India, about their experiences as top mixologists in the country, promoting awareness for a more gender-diverse workforce and exploring how the industry can facilitate the transition towards a more inclusive environment for women to thrive in.

Continue reading here.

Bacardi Limited, Monday, April 24, 2023, Press release picture

Image courtesy of People Matters

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750970/Raising-the-Bar-How-Women-Mixologists-Are-Stirring-Up-Indias-Alco-Bev-Industry

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
