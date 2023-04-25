Achieves certification in India for the seventh consecutive year and for the fourth time in the USA; enters the UK list for the first time

Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, has been Certified by Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, in each of the three regions in which it operates: USA, India and the UK. The prestigious recognition is based exclusively on feedback from current employees and benchmarked against industry parameters and selection criteria that include a Trust Index Survey. The survey analyses employee perceptions of the organization's credibility, fairness and culture.

This is the seventh consecutive 'Great Place To Work' certification for Apexon in India and the fourth in the USA. This year also marks the first time Apexon has achieved the recognition in the United Kingdom.

Key regional statistics for Apexon for 2023 include:

77% of employees in the USA said Apexon was a great place to work 20 points higher than the average US company (Source: Great Place To Work 2023 Results Report). 86% of Apexon's US employees said they were made to feel welcome upon joining the company, while 88% praised the flexible work practices that enable them to take time off when needed.

86% score in India on the Great Place To Work Trust Index which measures employee perceptions of parameters such as "credibility," "respect," "fairness," "pride," and "camaraderie."

97% of employees in the UK said Apexon was an inclusive workplace that treated people fairly, regardless of gender, race and sexual orientation.

These three certifications have come less than a year since Apexon was formed, following the merger of Infostretch and Apexon, two major players in the digital engineering services space. The combined company now has 19 offices and over 6,000 employees around the world.

"Human-centric digital is not just our promise to our clients but also to the 6000-strong global workforce that powers our success," said Sriniketh Chakravarthi, CEO, Apexon. "This year's certification is especially significant for Apexon because we achieved such high satisfaction levels while undergoing a merger of several entities to become the company we are now."

"Building a vibrant, high trust, high performance culture is at the heart of Apexon's people strategy," said Anand Kabra, Chief People Officer, Apexon. "What sets Apexon apart is our culture of empowerment, entrepreneurship and excellence that enables our employees to deliver extraordinary value to clients while also furthering their own skills and careers. This certification is validation of our employees' trust in our people philosophy, and we recommit ourselves to nurturing a vibrant and inclusive environment for our people globally."

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Apexon stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to increase revenue, employee retention, and innovation and is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike as the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply for certification, which is a two-step process based on anonymized employee feedback and independent analysis.

About Apexon

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. For over 17 years, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Apexon's reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technology problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Data Services, and Digital Engineering and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare, and life sciences. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

About Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place To Work for All.

