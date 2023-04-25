Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 24th April 2023.
Project: MU
Listing date: 24th April
Key words: GameFi, Initial Listing, BEP-20
Official Website: https://www.miracles.games/
About: As the top-level governance token on the Miracle Universe Chain network, MU tokens have ubiquitous characteristics in all parts of the entire ecosystem. It is the most essential "bridge asset" in the entire network, giving MU the ability to capture maximum ecological value.
Project: UCX
Listing date: 25th April
Key words: Others, ERC-20
Official Website: https://www.gbckorea.co.kr/
About: The M&A platform was developed by GBCKorea and UCX is a token used in the M&A platform GMAP, which simplifies the M&A process, saves cost and time, and allows anyone in the world to participate in M&A business online.
Project: 5MC
Listing date: 25th April
Key words: Others, Polygon
Official Website: https://www.5mccoin.io/
About: The 5MC Coin project goes beyond the token ecosystem and grows into a highly scalable mainnet. The 5MC ecosystem includes a variety of services. In particular, users can experience the novelty of the metaverse. All ecosystems of 5MC aim to fully support blockchain and experience the harmony of WEB3 and DApp. 5MC coin will provide easy exchange service anywhere in the world through support of many exchanges.
Project: CHEEL
Listing date: 25th April
Key words: Others, BEP-20
Official Website: https://cheelee.io/
About: Cheelee is a short video platform with GameFi mechanics that rewards all users for watching the feed. Users are able to enjoy their favorite content on smart feed, based on preferences. Cheelee works within the Attention Economy framework that asserts the value of attention. Through the GameFi mechanics, in-apps NFTs and tokens, Cheelee's users earn together with the platform by converting their own attention into money.
Project: EOSC
Listing date: 26th April
Key words: Public Chain, Mainnet
Official Website: https://en.eosforce.io/index/en
About: EOSForce (EOSC) describes itself as a decentralized high-performance smart contract platform. Based on different governance concepts, the EOSC community has optimized the election mechanism of EOSIO and launched the EOSC mainnet. The EOSC Network aims to evolve towards its vision of a decentralized high-performance smart contract platform.
Project: ALT
Listing date: 26th April
Key words: Others, BEP-20
Official Website: https://alphabetnetwork.org/
About: Alphabet (ALT) is a layer-1 blockchain network built to run smart contract-based applications which designed for fast, secure, and scalable. Alphabet Network implements Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) which makes it possible to run Ethereum-based applications such as MetaMask, Hardhat, Remix, and all tools that support Ethereum bytecode. The Alphabet Network uses IBFT 2.0 proof of authority consensus, with network validators being run by key stakeholders.
Project: BISKIT
Listing date: 27th April
Key words: GameFi, Avalanche
Official Website: https://biskit.global/
About: The BISKIT Token is a unit of currency used by the BISKIT Platform, and the BISKIT project is a game publishing platform. PFC tokens are mined in the Puzzle Fantasy game, which is the first NFT game to be launched on the platform, and those PFC tokens can be swapped with BISKIT.
Project: VTS
Listing date: 28th April
Key words: Public Chain, Mainnet
Official Website: https://veritise.com/
About: Veritise is a groundbreaking blockchain project with a patented, secure product authenticity verification system that ensures the highest level of trust in product and digital content transactions across various industries. Veritise also revolutionizes the motorsport industry with its tailor-made Veritise Racing Management (VRM) software. Developed in collaboration with top racing teams, VRM streamlines task management, car part tracking, inventory control, and purchase orders, bringing unparalleled efficiency to racing team operations.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 17th April 2023 to 23rd April 2023
Name: AIDOGE
Weekly gain: 1206%
Official Website: https://arbdoge.ai/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aidoge_usdt/
Name: IC
Weekly gain: 82.9%
Official Website: https://vuoii-cyaaa-aaaad-qfd6a-cai.ic0.app/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ic_usdt/
Name: PEPE
Weekly gain: 995.4%
Official Website: https://www.pepe.vip/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/pepe_usdt/
Name: WOJAK
Weekly gain: 80.5%
Official Website: https://www.wojak.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/wojak_usdt/
Name: AIF
Weekly gain: 595%
Official Website: https://www.aiforge.tech/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/aif_usdt/
Name: AXM
Weekly gain: 441%
Official Website: https://www.axiomkr.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/axm_usdt/
Name: AGI
Official Website: https://agilitylsd.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/agi_usdt/
Name: SCC
Weekly gain: 82.7%
Official Website: http://spacechargingcoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/scc_usdt/
Name: BYK
Weekly gain: 142.5%
Official Website: http://buyk.id/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/byk_usdt/
Name: NEWS
Official Website: https://publishinc.io/en/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/news_usdt/
Name: DP
Weekly gain: 5.3%
Official Website: https://dptoken.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/dp_usdt/
Name: NVRN
Official Website: https://naviern.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nvrn_usdt/
Name: MEMEME
Weekly gain: 50%
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/mememe_usdt/
Name: RUG
Weekly gain: 214.2%
Official Website: https://www.rugame.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rug_usdt/
Name: EVY
Weekly gain: 62.8%
Official Website: https://www.evany.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/evy_usdt/
Name: GIP
Weekly gain: 753%
Official Website: https://factorlabs.net/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/gip_usdt/
Name: REKT
Weekly gain: 117.6%
Official Website: https://rektarb.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/rekt_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
