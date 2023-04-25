Regulatory News:

UBS: (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN):

UBS's 1Q23 results materials are available at ubs.com/investors The audio webcast of the earnings call starts at 09:00 CEST, 25 April 2023.

A definition of each alternative performance measure, the method used to calculate it and the information content are presented under "Alternative performance measures" in the appendix to our 1Q23 report.

The reconciliation of reported and underlying performance is presented in the appendix of our 1Q23 results presentation.

Information in this news release is presented for UBS Group AG on a consolidated basis unless otherwise specified. Financial information for UBS AG (consolidated) does not differ materially from UBS Group AG (consolidated) and a comparison between UBS Group AG (consolidated) and UBS AG (consolidated) is provided at the end of this news release.

Group highlights

Solid underlying results and strong liquidity and capital amid uncertain market conditions

On a reported basis, and including an increase in provisions of USD 665m related to the US residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) litigation matter, 1Q23 PBT was USD 1,495m (-45% YoY). Net credit loss expenses were USD 38m, compared with net expenses of USD 18m in 1Q22. Total revenues decreased 7% YoY, while operating expenses increased 9%, driven by the aforementioned provision. The cost/income ratio was 82.5%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,029m (-52% YoY), with diluted earnings per share of USD 0.32. The return on CET1 capital was 9.1%.



On an underlying basis, 1Q23 PBT was USD 2,354m, (-22% YoY). Underlying revenues decreased 8% YoY, while operating expenses decreased 2%, or 1% when excluding FX. The cost/income ratio was 72.8% and the return on CET1 capital was 16.5%.



In the quarter, we repurchased USD 1.3bn of shares under our share repurchase program. We have temporarily suspended share repurchases following the announcement of the anticipated acquisition of Credit Suisse, and we intend to resume them as soon as possible.



Our capital position remained strong. The quarter-end CET1 capital ratio was 13.9% and the CET1 leverage ratio was 4.40%, both in excess of our guidance of ~13% and >3.7%, respectively. We also maintained healthy liquidity buffers with an LCR of 162% and an NSFR of 118%.

Continued client momentum with inflows in all regions

In the first quarter, we maintained positive momentum across the firm and attracted USD 28bn of net new money in GWM, of which USD 7bn came in the last ten days of March, after the announcement of our acquisition of Credit Suisse. We also saw USD 20bn in net new fee-generating assets1 in GWM, USD 14bn of net new money in AM (of which USD 18bn in money market), and CHF 0.9bn of net new investment products for Personal Banking. Overall, we saw broadly stable loan balances2 as loan growth in Switzerland offset deleveraging in other regions. As clients repositioned their investments in response to interest rate increases, we captured demand for higher yield into money market funds and US-government securities.



We delivered these results during a quarter characterized by persistent concerns about interest rates and economic growth exacerbated by questions about the stability of the banking system, especially in the US. Against this backdrop, private and institutional investors' activity remained muted.



In Americas, GWM attracted net new fee-generating assets1 of USD 4bn, with continued positive momentum in our SMA3 offering, which contributed USD 4.5bn of net new money in AM. In the quarter we also saw USD 8bn net new money in GWM, and continued momentum in advisor recruiting.



In Switzerland, we saw USD 8bn net new fee-generating assets,1 USD 2bn net new loans in GWM and P&C combined and USD 0.9bn net new investment products for Personal Banking (16% annualized growth).



In EMEA, we generated USD 3bn of net new fee-generating assets1 and net interest income rose by nearly 60% as we started to benefit from higher euro rates. We were also named best equities bank in EMEA4 and Europe financial bond house for the year.5



In APAC, we attracted USD 5bn of net new fee-generating assets1 contributing to a 17% net new fee-generating asset growth over the past 12 months, and we were recently named the best equity house in Asia and ANZ6 and best M&A bank in APAC by Global Finance.

1In GWM; net new fee-generating assets exclude the effects on fee-generating assets of strategic decisions by UBS to exit markets or services. 2 Loans and advances to customers in GWM and P&C, as well as customer brokerage receivables, which are presented in a separate reporting line on the balance sheet. 3Separately managed accounts. 4Global Finance, 2023. 5International Financing Review, February 2023. 6Australia and New Zealand.

Enhancing client franchises through the announced acquisition of Credit Suisse



We expect the combination with Credit Suisse to strengthen our position as a leading and truly global wealth manager, with around USD 5trn in invested assets. We also expect to reinforce our position as a leading universal bank in Switzerland, and to enhance our complementary investment banking and asset management capabilities, while adding strategic scale in the most attractive growth markets.



We intend to actively reduce the risk and resource consumption of Credit Suisse's investment banking business. We plan for the combined Investment Bank (excluding assets and liabilities that we define as non-core) to account for around 25% of Group RWAs and to remain focused and strategically aligned to the products and capabilities that are most relevant to our wealth management clients.



While acknowledging the magnitude of, and complexity associated with, the integration and restructuring of Credit Suisse, we believe that this combination presents a unique opportunity to bring significant, long-term value to all of our stakeholders.

Sergio P. Ermotti, UBS's Group CEO

"During the first quarter we saw strong net new fee generating asset and net new money inflows in Global Wealth Management and Asset Management. This was possible thanks to the disciplined execution and dedication of all our employees. We helped clients navigate a challenging environment marked by the ongoing uncertainty around inflation, central bank policy, and economic growth. Our results also included an increase in litigation provisions relating to RMBS. We are in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice, and I am pleased that we are making progress toward resolving this legacy matter which dates back 15 years.

With the planned acquisition of Credit Suisse, we are taking another transformational step in UBS's journey, while remaining committed to our culture, strategy and disciplined risk management. With this transaction, we expect to reinforce our position as a leading and truly global wealth manager with strategic scale and complementary capabilities in the most attractive growth markets.

I am convinced that this transaction will help to reinforce the leading position of the Swiss financial center and will be of benefit to the entire economy. The combined firm presents a unique opportunity to generate significant, long-term value to all of our stakeholders."

Outlook

Persistently high inflation and tight labor markets in many countries in the first quarter of 2023 caused central banks to continue to raise interest rates. The recent liquidity concerns in the banking sector and geopolitical tensions, particularly between the US and China and with regard to the Russia-Ukraine war, led to significant uncertainty in asset valuations and the outlook for economic growth. Against this backdrop, clients continued to diversify cash holdings by investing their deposits into money market instruments, while sentiment and activity levels remained muted in the first quarter of 2023.

The macroeconomic situation going forward remains uncertain, and while concerns about the stability of banks have abated, they have not gone away. As a result, client activity levels could remain subdued in the second quarter of 2023. Weak client sentiment may affect net new assets in our asset-gathering businesses; however, we expect net interest income will remain at higher levels, compared with last year, in the current interest rate environment.

We are focused on completing the acquisition of Credit Suisse, most likely in the second quarter of 2023 which will advance our strategy, particularly in Global Wealth Management and Switzerland. The complexity of the integration will require sustained diligent effort. While we execute these changes, we will not be distracted from our primary focus: supporting our clients with advice and solutions.

First quarter 2023 performance overview Group

Group 1Q23 Targets/guidance Return on CET1 capital 9.1% 15-18% Return on tangible equity 8.1% Cost/income ratio 82.5% 70-73% Net profit attributable to shareholders USD 1.0bn CET1 capital ratio 13.9% ~13% CET1 leverage ratio 4.40% >3.7% Tangible book value per share USD 16.54 Buybacks USD 1.3bn Temporarily suspended

Group PBT USD 1,495m, -45% YoY

PBT was USD 1,495m, including net credit loss expenses of USD 38m. The cost/income ratio was 82.5%, 11.7 percentage points higher YoY. Total revenues decreased 7% YoY, while operating expenses increased 9%, driven by an increase in provisions of USD 665m related to the US RMBS litigation matter in Group Functions. Excluding this litigation provision, operating expenses would have decreased 1% and PBT would have decreased 21%. Net profit attributable to shareholders was USD 1,029m, (-52% YoY), with diluted earnings per share of USD 0.32. Return on CET1 capital was 9.1%.

First quarter 2023 performance overview Business Divisions and Group Functions

Global Wealth Management 1Q23 Targets/guidance Profit before tax USD 1.2bn PBT growth -7% YoY 10-15% over the cycle Invested assets USD 3.0trn Net new fee-generating assets1 USD 19.7bn Personal Corporate Banking Profit before tax CHF 0.6bn Return on attributed equity (CHF) 25% Net new investment products for Personal Banking CHF 0.9bn Asset Management Profit before tax USD 0.1bn Invested assets USD 1.1trn Net new money excl. money markets USD -3.6bn Investment Bank Profit before tax USD 0.5bn Return on attributed equity 15% RWA and LRD vs. Group 29% 32% Up to 1/3

Global Wealth Management (GWM)

PBT USD 1,215m, -7% YoY

Total revenues decreased 2% YoY to USD 4,792m. Net interest income increased 31%, mainly due to an increase in deposit revenues, reflecting the benefits from higher interest rates, partly offset by shifts to lower-margin deposit products. Clients also continued to reallocate deposits into money market funds and US-government securities, leading to lower average deposit volumes. Loan revenues decreased, driven by lower average loan volumes and margins. Recurring net fee income decreased 13%, primarily driven by negative market performance and foreign currency effects. Transaction-based income decreased 12%, mainly driven by lower levels of client activity across all regions. Net credit loss expenses were USD 15m, compared with net releases of USD 7m in 1Q22. Operating expenses were down 1%, mainly driven by a decrease in personnel expenses, primarily as a result of lower financial advisor variable compensation, and a decrease in provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters. This was partly offset by higher technology expenses, tax and regulatory expenses, expenses for travel and entertainment, and outsourcing expenses. The cost/income ratio was 74.3%, up 0.9 percentage points YoY. Fee-generating assets were up 5% sequentially to USD 1,335bn. Net new fee-generating assets1 were USD 19.7bn.

1Net new fee-generating assets exclude the effects on fee-generating assets of strategic decisions by UBS to exit markets or services.

Personal Corporate Banking (P&C)

PBT CHF 553m, +40% YoY

Total revenues increased 18% YoY. Net interest income increased 32%, mainly driven by higher deposit margins, as a result of rising interest rates, and higher loan revenues, partly offset by lower deposit fees. The first quarter of 2022 included a benefit from the Swiss National Bank deposit exemption. Transaction-based income increased 3%, mainly driven by higher corporate client and credit card fees, partly offset by lower net brokerage fees. Recurring net fee income was unchanged. Net credit loss expenses were CHF 14m, compared with net expenses of CHF 21m in 1Q22. Operating expenses increased 5%, mainly driven by higher technology expenses. The cost/income ratio was 51.9%, 6.6 percentage points lower YoY.

Asset Management (AM) PBT USD 94m, -46% YoY

Total revenues were down 13% YoY. Net management fees decreased 15%, primarily reflecting negative market performance and foreign currency effects, negative pass-through fees with the corresponding offset in performance fees, and continued pressure on margins. Performance fees increased by USD 6m, reflecting the effect of the aforementioned pass-through fees, partly offset by minor decreases across all asset classes. Operating expenses increased 1%, reflecting increases in general and administrative expenses including technology costs, partly offset by lower personnel expenses and foreign currency effects. The cost/income ratio was 81.2%, 11.4 percentage points higher YoY. Invested assets increased by 5% sequentially to USD 1,117bn. Net new money was USD 14.4bn (negative USD 3.6bn excluding money market flows).

1 2Q22 included an USD 848m pre-tax gain from Mitsubishi real estate JV disposal.

Investment Bank (IB) PBT USD 477m, -49% YoY

Total revenues decreased 19%. Global Markets revenues decreased USD 391m, or 17%, with lower Derivatives Solutions and Execution Services revenues partly offset by an increase in Financing revenues. Global Banking revenues decreased by USD 167m, or 30%, mainly driven by lower Capital Markets revenues. Net credit loss expenses were USD 7m, compared with net expenses of USD 4m in 1Q22. Operating expenses decreased 6%, mainly driven by lower variable compensation, partly offset by higher technology expenses and provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters. The cost/income ratio was 79.4%, 11.5 percentage points higher YoY. Return on attributed equity was 14.6%.

Group Functions PBT USD -890m, compared with USD -112m in 1Q22

Extending UBS's leadership in sustainability

Sustainable finance is crucial when it comes to helping our clients achieve their diverse sustainability objectives. We want to be the provider of choice for clients who wish to mobilize capital toward the achievement of the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the orderly transition to a low-carbon economy.

Shareholders support UBS's sustainability approach

At the recent Annual General Meeting, shareholders ratified the UBS Sustainability Report in an advisory vote by 81.3%. The report details how we serve clients' sustainable finance and investing needs and support them in the transition to a low-carbon economy. This year, we introduced a new decarbonization target covering lending to the cement sector, as well as an estimate of our overall financed emissions. The report also provides details on our sustainability strategy, environmental activities and efforts to address societal challenges within the organization and beyond.

In the first quarter, we were once again recognized by CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader for our work engaging with our suppliers to tackle climate change.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are key to sustainability

In April, we published our first global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, detailing our DE&I areas of focus, our strategic goals and our approach to achieving them.

According to the Global Gender Equality Report 2023 published by Equileap, UBS is ranked #1 in Switzerland and 5th globally for gender equality. Today, 41% of our workforce are women and they fill almost 28% of our director-level and above posts. On our Group Executive Board we have a female representation of 42%. According to the Executive Committee Study 2023 published by recruiter Russell Reynolds Associates, UBS is at the top of the blue chips listed in the Swiss Market Index.

In the US, we recently announced our USD 3m commitment to the Black Innovation Alliance to help build a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Our key figures As of or for the quarter ended USD m, except where indicated 31.3.23 31.12.22 31.3.22 Group results Total revenues 8,744 8,029 9,382 Credit loss expense (release) 38 7 18 Operating expenses 7,210 6,085 6,634 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,495 1,937 2,729 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,029 1,653 2,136 Diluted earnings per share (USD)1 0.32 0.50 0.61 Profitability and growth2 Return on equity (%) 7.2 11.7 14.3 Return on tangible equity (%) 8.1 13.2 16.0 Return on common equity tier 1 capital (%) 9.1 14.7 19.0 Return on leverage ratio denominator, gross (%) 3.4 3.2 3.5 Cost income ratio (%) 82.5 75.8 70.7 Effective tax rate (%) 30.7 14.5 21.4 Net profit growth (%) (51.8) 22.6 17.1 Resources2 Total assets 1,053,134 1,104,364 1,139,922 Equity attributable to shareholders 56,754 56,876 58,855 Common equity tier 1 capital3 44,590 45,457 44,593 Risk-weighted assets3 321,660 319,585 312,037 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%)3 13.9 14.2 14.3 Going concern capital ratio (%)3 17.9 18.2 19.2 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%)3 34.3 33.0 34.2 Leverage ratio denominator3 1,014,446 1,028,461 1,072,953 Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%)3 4.40 4.42 4.16 Liquidity coverage ratio (%)4 161.9 163.7 159.6 Net stable funding ratio (%) 117.7 119.8 121.7 Other Invested assets (USD bn)5 4,160 3,957 4,380 Personnel (full-time equivalents) 73,814 72,597 71,697 Market capitalization1 64,322 57,848 65,775 Total book value per share (USD)1 18.59 18.30 17.57 Tangible book value per share (USD)1 16.54 16.28 15.67 1 Refer to the "Share information and earnings per share" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2023 report for more information. 2 Refer to the "Targets, aspirations and capital guidance" section of our Annual Report 2022 for more information about our performance targets. 3 Based on the Swiss systemically relevant bank framework as of 1 January 2020. Refer to the "Capital management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2023 report for more information. 4 The disclosed ratios represent quarterly averages for the quarters presented and are calculated based on an average of 64 data points in the first quarter of 2023, 63 data points in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 64 data points in the first quarter of 2022. Refer to the "Liquidity and funding management" section of the UBS Group first quarter 2023 report for more information. 5 Consists of invested assets for Global Wealth Management, Asset Management and Personal Corporate Banking. Refer to "Note 31 Invested assets and net new money" in the "Consolidated financial statements" section of our Annual Report 2022 for more information.

Income statement For the quarter ended change from USD m 31.3.23 31.12.22 31.3.22 4Q22 1Q22 Net interest income 1,388 1,589 1,771 (13) (22) Other net income from financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss 2,681 1,876 2,226 43 20 Net fee and commission income 4,606 4,359 5,353 6 (14) Other income 69 206 32 (66) 119 Total revenues 8,744 8,029 9,382 9 (7) Credit loss expense (release) 38 7 18 430 108 Personnel expenses 4,620 4,122 4,920 12 (6) General and administrative expenses 2,065 1,420 1,208 45 71 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-financial assets 525 543 506 (3) 4 Operating expenses 7,210 6,085 6,634 18 9 Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,495 1,937 2,729 (23) (45) Tax expense (benefit) 459 280 585 64 (22) Net profit (loss) 1,037 1,657 2,144 (37) (52) Net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 8 4 8 116 1 Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,029 1,653 2,136 (38) (52) Comprehensive income Total comprehensive income 1,833 2,208 (72) (17) Total comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 13 17 26 (24) (50) Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 1,820 2,190 (98) (17)

Comparison between UBS Group AG consolidated and UBS AG consolidated As of or for the quarter ended 31.3.23 As of or for the quarter ended 31.12.22 USD m, except where indicated UBS Group AG

consolidated UBS AG

consolidated Difference

(absolute) UBS Group AG

consolidated UBS AG

consolidated Difference

(absolute) Income statement Total revenues 8,744 8,844 (101) 8,029 8,078 (49) Credit loss expense (release) 38 38 0 7 7 0 Operating expenses 7,210 7,350 (140) 6,085 6,282 (198) Operating profit (loss) before tax 1,495 1,456 39 1,937 1,788 148 of which: Global Wealth Management 1,215 1,199 17 1,058 1,047 11 of which: Personal Corporate Banking 599 597 2 529 525 4 of which: Asset Management 94 94 0 124 122 2 of which: Investment Bank 477 455 21 112 108 4 of which: Group Functions (890) (889) (1) 114 (13) 127 Net profit (loss) 1,037 1,012 25 1,657 1,522 135 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders 1,029 1,004 25 1,653 1,518 135 of which: net profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 8 8 0 4 4 0 Statement of comprehensive income Other comprehensive income 796 792 4 551 499 52 of which: attributable to shareholders 791 787 4 538 485 52 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 5 5 0 13 13 0 Total comprehensive income 1,833 1,804 29 2,208 2,020 187 of which: attributable to shareholders 1,820 1,791 29 2,190 2,003 187 of which: attributable to non-controlling interests 13 13 0 17 17 0 Balance sheet Total assets 1,053,134 1,056,758 (3,625) 1,104,364 1,105,436 (1,072) Total liabilities 996,028 998,021 (1,993) 1,047,146 1,048,496 (1,349) Total equity 57,106 58,738 (1,632) 57,218 56,940 278 of which: equity attributable to shareholders 56,754 58,386 (1,632) 56,876 56,598 278 of which: equity attributable to non-controlling interests 352 352 0 342 342 0 Capital information Common equity tier 1 capital 44,590 42,801 1,789 45,457 42,929 2,528 Going concern capital 57,694 55,116 2,578 58,321 54,770 3,551 Risk-weighted assets 321,660 321,224 436 319,585 317,823 1,762 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (%) 13.9 13.3 0.5 14.2 13.5 0.7 Going concern capital ratio (%) 17.9 17.2 0.8 18.2 17.2 1.0 Total loss-absorbing capacity ratio (%) 34.3 33.5 0.8 33.0 32.0 0.9 Leverage ratio denominator 1,014,446 1,018,023 (3,577) 1,028,461 1,029,561 (1,100) Common equity tier 1 leverage ratio (%) 4.40 4.20 0.19 4.42 4.17 0.25

Information about results materials and the earnings call

UBS's first quarter 2023 report, news release and slide presentation are available from 06:45 CEST on Tuesday, 25 April 2023, at ubs.com/quarterlyreporting.

UBS will hold a presentation of its first quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, 25 April 2023. The results will be presented by Sergio P. Ermotti (Group Chief Executive Officer), Sarah Youngwood (Group Chief Financial Officer), Sarah Mackey (Head of Investor Relations), and Marsha Askins (Group Head Communications Branding).

Time

09:00 CEST

08:00 BST

03:00 US EDT

Audio webcast

The presentation for analysts can be followed live on ubs.com/quarterlyreporting with a simultaneous slide show.

Webcast playback

An audio playback of the results presentation will be made available at ubs.com/investors later in the day.

