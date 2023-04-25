Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.04.2023
WKN: A2DVHV | ISIN: GB00BDHXPJ60
i3 Energy PLC Announces Warrant Exercise and Share Issuance

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, announces that certain of its loan noteholders have exercised warrants over 9,051,927 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company. Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and are expected to be admitted on 28 April 2023.

The Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared after the date of issue.

Following Admission of the Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 1,201,899,967 Ordinary Shares with a nominal value of £0.0001 each. Shareholders may use this figure of ordinary shares as the denominator by which they are required to notify their interest in, or change their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

END

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc
Majid Shafiq (CEO)

c/o Camarco
Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
James Joyce, Darshan Patel


Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)
Peter Krens


Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)
Ashton Clanfield, Callum Stewart


Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Camarco
Georgia Edmonds, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris


Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751065/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Warrant-Exercise-and-Share-Issuance

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.