As a P2E game publishing platform, BISKIT protocol provides essential functions for game operations and services to affiliated developers with features including NFT, GameFi and DAO. Its native token BISKIT TOKEN (BISKIT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 27, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BISKIT Protocol

The global game market has been growing rapidly in recent years. However, there were problems with the game platform in the existing game business industry such as high commission fees, unsatisfactory user experience, and inefficient ownership of game items. While blockchain P2E games can solve these problems, it is mostly dominated by large and medium-sized companies right now.

The BISKIT protocol comes to realize the difficulties of small and medium-sized game developers in securing blockchain game developers, community operation, and marketing. It aims to solve these problems by providing a solution that allows small and medium-sized game developers participating in the ecosystem of the BISKIT protocol to develop games more easily and comfortably.

The game publishing platform of the BISKIT protocol provides essential functions for game operations and services to affiliated developers in the form of SDKs (software development kits). Developers can maximize efficiency by utilizing the platform to minimize development requirements for game operation and services and focus only on game development. The platform features multilingual support, membership authentication, SMS push, promotion, payment service, and statistical analysis. Through this, game developers will lower the entry barrier for game users to play P2E games and provide games with enhanced game elements to gamers.

In addition to building a service platform specializing in P2E games similar to Steam based on Avalanche, BISKIT protocol also provides NFT one-stop service based on technical interaction with metamask. Partner game developers can easily store metadata through APIs and issue it as NFT, significantly lowering gas costs for existing Ethereum-based NFT issuance and transmission.

The GameFi aspect of BISKIT protocol creates a profit model by gaming financial instruments based on games, which is designed to make in-game items into NFTs for economic benefits. Users can stake crypto assets in exchange for short-term revenue with NFT + DeFi, and get compensated for major virtual currency in NFT deposits.

Last but not least, by building DAO through its own P2E games and game publishing platform, the ecosystem of the BISKIT protocol will be completed, and a global ecosystem will be built by publishing and onboarding new games.

About BISKIT Token

BISKIT is the native token of BISKIT protocol, which can be used to pay for game platform fee, advertisement fee and other services. Various token rewards will also be made to game developers, users, and influencers participating in the ecosystem. PFC tokens are mined in the Puzzle Fantasy game, which is the first NFT game to be launched on the platform, and those PFC tokens can be swapped with BISKIT.

Based on Avalanche, BISKIT has a total supply of 3 billion (i.e., 3,000,000,000) tokens, of which 2% is provided for seed sale, 3% is provided for strategic sale, 7% is provided for private sale, 3% is provided for public sale, 7% will be used for for operation, 21.67% is allocated for the ecosystem and reward, 23.33% is provided for market liquidity and staking, 10% will be used for marketing, 5% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% is provided for partners, and the remaining 8% is reserved.

BISKIT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 7:00 UTC on April 27, 2023, investors who are interested in BISKIT protocol can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

