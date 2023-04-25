Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - BIT Studios is delighted to announce that Fulton Grace Realty, a leading real estate firm in Chicago, has been honored with the esteemed Web Excellence Award.

BIT Studios is a web development firm specializing in website development for businesses of all sizes. The two companies joined forces in 2021 and have since worked to revamp Fulton Grace Realty's website.

BIT Studios and Fulton Grace Realty Win Web Excellence Awards

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/163161_f01d406b544d38b9_001full.jpg

The award was presented at the Web Excellence Awards in Dallas, Texas. The esteemed event is held annually to recognize outstanding websites across various industries. It has become the benchmark for web excellence since its establishment in 2011. The awards are judged on design, usability, content, and functionality. FGR's website scored highly across all categories and was recognized with this award.

FGR's website is designed to provide quick and easy access to information about their services and properties. It offers an intuitive design that provides an enjoyable browsing experience for users. The website also features a comprehensive search engine that makes finding available properties simple and efficient.

The Web Excellence Awards has recognized FGR's efforts in creating a vibrant, user-friendly website. This award noted FGR's commitment to providing excellent service through its website. The company received compliments for its intuitive maps, realistic virtual tours, and informative property overviews.

Bit Studios Senior Project Manager Anna Panteleimonova stated, "We are proud for being a part of this project. FGR's website is an excellent example of how a customer-centric approach and careful design can lead to an outstanding user experience. We've worked on this project for a few years and are happy to see it grow into a mature product with valuable features.

We look forward to working with the team to continue building on the success of their website."

With decades of experience in the industry, Bit Studios has become the go-to for companies looking to maximize their digital presence. Its impressive portfolio of clients includes Fortune 500 companies and small businesses. The company is known for its innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology, and excellent customer service.

FGR is the leader in Dallas real estate with over twenty years of experience providing premium services to clients. Its commitment to customer satisfaction has garnered awards throughout its long-standing history.

FGR has become one of Chicago's top-tier real estate firms by winning the Web Excellence Award. Its dedication to providing customers with a user-friendly website resulted in a successful partnership that earned them recognition from the award. BIT Studios' long-term support and software expertise will continue to guide FGR toward success.

Fulton Grace Realty and Bit Studios are proud to have been awarded this prestigious award. Both companies look forward to continuing their collaboration in the future. They also plan to create better websites that stand out from the competition.

Company Info:

BIT Studios

BIT Studios is a premier web development firm based in Dallas, Texas. The company specializes in creating custom websites that are user-friendly and feature-rich. With over ten years of experience, BIT Studios has helped businesses of all sizes maximize their online presence.

More info: https://www.bitstudios.com/

Fulton Grace Realty

Fulton Grace Realty is a prestigious real estate firm in Dallas, Texas. It has been providing excellent services to clients for over twenty years and has become one of the top-tier firms in the city. The company is committed to customer satisfaction. Its award-winning website also has garnered numerous awards since its inception.

