Exclusive Networks SA (Euronext Paris: EXN) announces the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (document d'enregistrement universel) with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers AMF) under the number R23-014.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

the Annual Financial Report, comprising the consolidated financial statements, the Company financial statements, the Management Board report and the related Statutory Auditors' reports,

the Board of Directors Report on corporate Governance,

the extra-financial statement of performance,

the information relating to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors,

the required information in relation to the share repurchase program.

2022 Universal Registration Document is available for free to the public in accordance with French law and may be viewed or downloaded on the Company website: www.exclusive-networks-ir.com.

The Universal Registration Document is also available (in French only) on the AMF's website:

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS SA

The shareholders' meeting of Exclusive Networks SA will take place on 8 June 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Company' headquarters. Information regarding practical modalities to attend the meeting, the agenda and the draft resolutions shall be disclosed as soon as possible. The shareholders are invited to regularly check the page relating to the Annual General meeting of the Company's website: www.exclusive-networks-ir.com.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organisation.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

