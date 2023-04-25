Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - CBD of Denver Inc (OTC Pink: CBDD), having begun a restructuring of its operations in fourth quarter of 2022, today announced that that revenue increased to $113,478 during the quarter from $26, 907 in the previous quarter putting the Company back on a growth trajectory that management expects to continue throughout 2023 as the Company continues to add new profitable revenue streams.

Currently, the main concentration has been driving sales and marketing on both The Magic Lappen and Berlin R13 Anti-Slip products. However, the company is still closing out some legacy issues which are under way and the company believes will soon to be completed.

During the latter half of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 the Company unwound its Mellow transaction, closed its Grow Digital operations, canceled the Tokem transaction, canceled the vape introduction, changed management team, closed on Libra 9 and signed a resale agreement for Berlin R13. The Company also signed 2 Term Sheets to expand its current CBD business. The CBD business is continuing to grow its top line with over $200,000 in revenue expected in Q1. The Company intends to spinout the legacy CBD business into a separate publicly traded entity with its own trading symbol giving shareholders an ownership in two separate public companies.

Moving forward in Q1 and now in Q2 the company is rebuilding its infrastructure in Berlin, Germany and will start the process of changing its name to Berliner Innovation, and changing its trading symbol to better reflect the company's current direction.

The company goals are to work on its current core business and continue to improve the operation margins and ultimately be a net profitable business.

Additionally, management continues to aggressively work with the auditor to complete the 2021 audit Information for the first quarter disclosure and financial statements has been compiled with the goal of filing as quickly as possible.

The Company will provide a shareholder letter in the very near future with additional updates. Until then the Company created a Question and Answer section on its website to answer common questions that are being requested.

The Company believes it is now in a position to potentially grow top line revenue as demonstrated in Q4. Furthermore, the Company believes it can continue to improve the top and bottom-line results, providing shareholder value for its investors. Management is conducting weekly meetings to build a financial operating model on its 3 verticals with the priority of profitability.

The company understands the frustration from the recent history. However, this is the past and the current management's only goal is to create long-term shareholder value, as our interests are aligned.

The Magic Lappen provides maximum shine, streak free drying, and only requires water - no chemicals or detergents. The Magic Lappen is also chemical-free and lint-free; cleaning of all smooth and shining surfaces is robust and durable with a leather-like feel. Its innovative structure enables high absorption of dirt, dust, and grease and can be washed many times at 60°. The product is vegan and ecofriendly.

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

