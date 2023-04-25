Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Fourth Order From Major North American Truck Manufacturer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), a leading global developer of industrial CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced that it has received a fourth order from a major North American truck manufacturer for its CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD laser system.

Peter Evans, president of Laser Photonics, commented: "Receiving another follow-on order from the same North American truck manufacturer, this one for a pre-paint application, confirms the effectiveness of our technology across various use cases within the automotive industry. Our dual-axis CleanTech system has helped this customer streamline its operations while reducing preparation time and increasing throughput speeds by quickly removing grease, oil and rust from drive shafts on its assembly lines."

CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD

The CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD is a dual-axis 2000-watt handheld laser cleaning machine and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, paint and almost anything else from steel, aluminum, iron and many other surface types. LPC believes the CleanTech laser blasting systems' performance surpasses the capabilities of standard sandblasting and dry-ice blasting while eliminating the need for dangerous chemicals, hazardous fumes, costly material and complicated procedures.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically-integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasive blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of cutting-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental, and regulatory issues associated with traditional methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader for industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

