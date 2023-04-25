ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services, announced today that Michael Reddy has joined the firm as Global Services Leader. In this role, he will oversee two of ACA's fastest-growing service lines, ACA's Regulatory Technology (RegTech) platform, ComplianceAlpha, and Managed Services.

Michael joins ACA with over 30 years of experience in software and services including FinTech and managed services, including work at firms such as IBM, Capgemini, Hitachi, EY, and Accenture. Most recently, he was COO at Eze Software, a division of SS&C, providing software and managed services to hedge funds and traditional asset managers.

During his career, he led teams of over a thousand people, ran technology and service delivery, managed client relationships, integrated multiple acquisitions, and launched global delivery centers in India.

Michael Reddy, Global Services Leader of ACA Group, further commented: "I am excited about joining a high quality, client-focused firm like ACA. The ACA track record is incredible, so those words are backed up with a history of success delighting clients. I see great growth potential within our current client base and other clients in new markets. That growth requires enterprise-level processes across all facets of the organization, and it is an exciting opportunity to work with the teams here to envision those improvements and build them."

Shvetank Shah, CEO of ACA Group, said: "ACA's RegTech and Managed Services help clients modernize their GRC functions, creating operating leverage and meaningful cost reductions in their budgets. Michael is a luminary in the RegTech space; he has a deep appreciation of our clients' evolving needs, and will help us scale these businesses. We look forward to learning from Michael's vast expertise as we continue to innovate and grow."

About ACA Group

ACA Group (ACA) is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services. For over 20 years, we've empowered our clients to reimagine GRC to protect and grow their business. Our global team includes former regulators and practitioners with a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape. Our innovative approach integrates advisory, managed services, distribution solutions, and analytics with our ComplianceAlpha technology platform. For more information, visit www.acaglobal.com.

