The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Completes Additional US$1M Private Placement

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, is pleased to announce that further to its news release of April 20, 2023 the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of 16,666 proportionate voting shares ("Proportionate Voting Shares") in the capital of the Company at a price of US$60.00 (approximately C$80.00) per Proportionate Voting Share, for total gross proceeds of US$999,960 (approximately C$1,330,000). The additional Offering follows the closing of a non-brokered private placement of US$2,000,019 (approximately C$2,660,027) completed on March 21, 2023, bringing overall gross proceeds raised through the two private placements to US$3,000,019 (approximately C$3,990,027).

Bill Besenhofer, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of The Fresh Factory, commented: "The successful completion of this private placement financing is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering fresh, clean-label products that meet the demands of today's consumers. We remain committed to providing high-quality products while driving sustainable growth for our shareholders. This private placement financing came from strategic capital that can further support the Company's growth. With this funding, we can invest in the right resources to exceed customer expectations and take the business to new heights. The future is bright for The Fresh Factory, and we are excited to lead the way."

The proceeds from the Offering are intended to be used to fund the growth and development of its business, including upgrades to its existing facility, and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Each Proportionate Voting Share issued pursuant to the Offering has a restricted right to convert into 100 Subordinate Voting Shares, subject to adjustments for certain customary corporate changes. The ability to convert the Proportionate Voting Shares is subject to a restriction that the aggregate number of Subordinate Voting Shares and Proportionate Voting Shares held of record, directly or indirectly, by residents of the United States may not exceed 40% (subject to increase to 50% in the sole and unfettered discretion of the board of directors of the Company) of the aggregate number of Subordinate Voting Shares and Proportionate Voting Shares issued and outstanding after giving effect to such conversions, and to a restriction on beneficial ownership of Subordinate Voting Shares exceeding certain levels, in order for the Company to maintain its status as a "foreign private issuer" (as determined in accordance with Rule 3b-4 under the U.S. Exchange Act). The Subordinate Voting Shares are listed and posted for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FRSH". The Proportionate Voting Shares are not listed or posted for trading on any stock exchange.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

