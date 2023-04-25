London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 25, 2023) - Beroya Business Solutions, a London based leader in company formation services and intelligent business solutions provision for Middle Eastern and North African entrepreneurs, announced early in the quarter the launch of The Arab Entrepreneurs Board: an innovative membership-based platform for Arab entrepreneurs and creative minds that aims at stimulating and fulfilling their aspirations, through providing an integrated set of unique services and smart solutions that open horizons for innovation and creativity to its members and help them develop, grow and expand their business to reach globalisation.





The Arab Entrepreneurs Board



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/163606_9f5b09b5340aeb23_001full.jpg





Headquartered in London, the board is dedicated to fostering the growth of entrepreneurship in the Arab world with both domestic and foreign members. The founder's goal is to bring the wide range of personal experiences and resources together to support entrepreneurship in the Arab world, as well as providing exposure to businesses that are foreign to the region, in order for them to understand the region's markets, trends, partnerships, and further their network in the Arab world.

"The Board established a community of the Arab's most passionate and driven entrepreneurs and provides its members with the capability to make meaningful connections, create mutually beneficial business partnerships, share expertise, and leverage their networks to grow impactful businesses. Through the platform, the members have unprecedented access to business resources, concierge-level service, and media exposure," says Mr. Wael Alzein, the founder and CEO of the board.





Mr. Wael Alzein



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9243/163606_alzein1en.jpg

Backed by its membership in The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and The Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), this new establishment acts as an incubator for startups and Hi-Po entrepreneurs, providing them with the tools to survive, thrive, and excel in uncertain markets and often unstable economies.

"In the new age of entrepreneurship and the rise of start-ups in the Middle East and North Africa, succeeding against the competition requires more than an idea, execution plan, or even financing. Succeeding as an entrepreneur takes an education, knowledge of navigating continuously disrupted markets, and most of all a strong network to provide leads, advise and mentorship to both survive and excel. With our vast expertise, act as a knowledge bridge between east and west, enabling us to provide innovative and personalized successful strategies to our members. This is why the Arab Entrepreneurs Board was created and lunched in London," says Dr. Asma Ounnas, the Board's Head of Strategy and Development.

The Board is open to entrepreneurs of all industries, and businesses of all sizes. It offers a valuable networking opportunity for entrepreneurs operating in similar fields through its all-in-one engagement platform. The board offers different types of memberships with services customised to the needs of its members ranging from startups and small business, to established pioneers and trends setting icons in the markets. To engage in a trustworthy environment, the members have the opportunities to connect directly with one another and exchange information and experiences without intermediaries.

Through the Board, the members can gain education, mentorship, and practical advice for what matters most to their businesses to succeed, such as funding, increasing market share, banking solution, trademarks, innovation, managing change and sustaining relevance in the market. This expertise sits at the core of strategy development, hence achieving exceptional business execution.

The Arab Entrepreneurs Board also launched the 'London Business Program', the first program of its kind in the Middle East & North Africa for Arab businessmen and businesswomen, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and any professionals looking for golden opportunities. This is an unprecedented opportunity for those interested in having a broad vision of entrepreneurial culture in London. The program provides the attendees with the opportunity to meet executives and C-suits and get acquainted closely with the business strategy of large British companies and startups. With London being the MENA region's favorite business hub in the west, exposure to the British way of business, management, and challenge solution can enrich the attendees experience, widen their horizons, as well as bridge the culture of business and entrepreneurship between the west and the middle east.

Arab Entrepreneurs Board is the first platform of its kind in the Middle east and North Africa in providing distinguished services and smart solutions to Arab entrepreneurs from the ocean to the Gulf, extending their outreach, opening new doors, and identifying new opportunities for them in a world that is not governed by borders. For more information, visit the board's website at: https://entrepreneurs.london/.

Neeraporn Puangtong

Neeraporn1@gmail.com

The Arab Entrepreneurs Board

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163606