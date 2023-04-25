Halberd Corporation 1Q23 CEO Letter

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB). The first quarter 2023 continued this extraordinarily groundbreaking path, packed with new accomplishments.

1st QUARTER 2023 ACHIEVEMENTS

Halberd researchers received from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) an array of antibiotic-resistant bacteria (ARB) and deadly fungi for testing. Halberd's laser eradication application of this patent protected technology, successfully eradicated each of these bacteria and fungi at the end of March, reported the findings to the CDC.

The CDC's interest in our technology and our successful application of the technology at Youngstown State University, prompted the CDC to submit additional, even more antibiotic resistant bacterial and fungal samples for eradication using Halberd's methodology.

Halberd prepared and filed Form 15 with the SEC to restore Halberd as a fully compliant company, successfully removing the YIELD sign from the HALB stock symbol on the OTC Markets site.

Halberd's goal has always been to either secure a significant government contract or partner with Big Pharma, because it did not have the huge quantity of funds necessary to secure FDA approval for its array of products and processes. To that end, at the suggestion of the CDC, Halberd prepared and submitted four Abstracts to the government's ARPA-H (Advance Research Projects Agency - Health) website for contract consideration.

Halberd finalized its contract with Mississippi State University (MSU) to develop and conduct a preclinical testing protocol for Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray to safely counteract the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). As required, 75% of the estimated cost of the program was paid up front.

To avoid unnecessary expenses of up-listing to the OTCQB, Halberd chose to remain as "OTC Markets Pink Sheets" for the near-term and use available funds for its research This pursuit is without toxic debt - Halberd's articles of incorporation provide that "The Corporation shall not issue any convertible promissory notes, convertible preferred stock or other convertible instruments."

Halberd continues to publicize its technological successes through press releases, tweets, podcasts, radio and TV interviews and broadcast news segments.

Youngstown State University (YSU) has successfully tested Halberd's antibiotic resistant bacteria eradication technology on samples of Shigella, and Klebsiella pneumoniae which are linked to numerous infections including pneumonia, meningitis, digestive tract infections, etc.

THE LOOK AHEAD

Pre-clinical testing of Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray intended to counter the effects of TBI has started early this 2 nd quarter and will progress through the 3 rd and possibly into the 4 th quarter, depending on the findings at each step in the research project. This product offers the potential of self-administration by military personnel in the field, and should be of intense interest to contact sports participants due to its obstructive nature in blocking the cascade of excess neurodegenerative elements.

Youngstown State University researchers will soon commence testing using Halberd's patented technology for eradication of the additional, more resistant bacteria and fungi samples recently provided by the CDC, being the only available methodology to accomplish such feats - and safely.

Halberd will compose and submit three additional Abstracts to ARPA-H covering additional diseases and conditions which can result in a healthier, safer world due to the application of Halberd's patented and patent-pending technology.

Halberd will explore a potential strategic alignment with companies involved with new materials research for applications complementary to Halberd's efforts in the medical industry.

Halberd has contacted a major source pursuing prominent cancer research to develop application of Halberd's technology to oncology uses.

Explore potential non-dilutive funding opportunities, consistent with its charter.

Halberd will continue to update the public and loyal stockholders on events as they occur on these and other projects that arise.

SUMMARY

We will continue to execute our plans with maximum effort to expand the boundaries of traditional medicine to create and develop safe and effective treatments against many previously perceived incurable diseases. To that end, we will initiate the design of prototype hardware to facilitate the adoption of Halberd's technology into therapeutic applications in hospital and other suitable environments.

We appreciate the efforts of our expanding team of research scientists, and the support of our stockholders. We will continue to maintain transparency and regular communication with our family of interested parties.

