First Merchants Corporation Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Per Share

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Net income available to common stockholders was $63.6 million for the first quarter and diluted earnings per common share totaled $1.07, compared to $48.6 million and $.91 in the first quarter of 2022, and $70.3 million and $1.19 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders 1 for the first quarter was $63.6 million and adjusted diluted earnings per common share 1 totaled $1.07, compared to $47.3 million and $.88 in the first quarter of 2022, and $70.5 million and $1.19 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Strong liquidity and capital with Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 10.82%.

Deposit growth of $320.5 million, or 8.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Total loans grew $237.9 million, or 7.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Non-accrual loans totaled $46.6 million compared to $42.3 million on a linked quarter basis.

The efficiency ratio totaled 51.72% for the quarter.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Given the disruption in the banking industry, we are pleased to share a quarter-end balance sheet that reflects a very safe and sound institution with continued growth. Loans, Deposits, on-hand liquidity and capital all improved over year-end. We prioritized enhancing our liquidity position during the quarter while also meeting the demands of the customer base. Our team of bankers have been true brand ambassadors during the quarter by showing poise and confidence throughout the communities we serve. We remain focused on delivering our plan for the year."

First Quarter Financial Results:

First Merchants Corporation (the "Corporation) has reported first quarter 2023 net income available to common stockholders of $63.6 million compared to $48.6 million during the same period in 2022. Earnings per share for the period totaled $1.07 per share compared to the first quarter of 2022 result of $.91 per share.

Total assets equaled $18.2 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $12.3 billion. Total loans increased $2.9 billion during the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.6 billion of loans. Excluding acquired loans and PPP forgiveness, the Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $1.3 billion, or 14.4 percent, during the past twelve months. This was offset by the forgiveness of PPP loans of $88.5 million. Total loans grew organically $237.9 or 7.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Investments, totaling $4.1 billion, decreased $431.9 million, or 9.6 percent, during the last twelve months and decreased $206.4 million or 19.4% annualized on a linked quarter basis.

Total deposits equaled $14.7 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.8 billion over the past twelve months. The acquisition of Level One contributed $1.9 billion in deposits resulting in an organic deposit decline of $133.5 million or 1.0%. Total deposits grew $320.5 million or 8.9% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The loan to deposit ratio for the current quarter ended at 83.3 percent.

The Corporation's Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (ACL) totaled $223.1 million as of quarter-end, or 1.82 percent of total loans, an increase of $27.1 million over prior year due to the acquisition of Level One. Loan charge offs, net of recoveries, for the quarter totaled $0.2 million. No provision expense was recorded during the quarter or during the last twelve months other than CECL Day 1 expense of $16.8 million due to the acquisition of Level One. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.30% for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of two basis points compared to 0.32% in the first quarter of 2022.

Net-interest income, totaling $144.1 million for the quarter, declined $4.9 million, or 3.3 percent, compared to prior quarter and increased $41.8 million, or 40.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Stated net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.58 percent, declined by 14 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and increased 55 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2022. Net-interest margin excluding the impact of fair value accretion and PPP loans totaled 3.52%, a decrease of 13 basis points compared to 3.65% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and an increase of 55 basis points from the first quarter of 2022. During the quarter, increased deposit costs and mix offset the increase in earning asset yields causing a reduction of margin of eight basis points. The lower day count in the quarter caused a decline of five basis points.

Non-interest income, totaling $25.0 million for the quarter, increased $0.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased $0.9 million from the first quarter of 2022. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2022 was driven primarily by higher card payment fees, derivative hedge fees, offset by losses on the sale of available for sale securities.

Non-interest expense totaled $93.7 million for the quarter, an increase of $4.0 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries, incentives and employee benefits offset by lower marketing expenses and FDIC assessments. A one-time FDIC assessment credit of approximately $2.0 million was recorded lowering overall FDIC assessment cost for the quarter. Additionally, gains on the sales of properties were recorded in the fourth quarter and reflected in Other Expenses that did not recur in the current quarter, causing a negative quarter-over quarter variance.

The Corporation's total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.23 percent, common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 10.82 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 7.75 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation's strong liquidity and capital positions.

Forward-Looking Statements

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,818 $ 148,277 Interest-bearing deposits 352,695 395,262 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $245,000 4,057,389 4,489,263 Loans held for sale 9,408 3,938 Loans 12,241,461 9,356,241 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (223,052 ) (195,984 ) Net loans 12,018,409 9,160,257 Premises and equipment 115,857 105,883 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,878 26,422 Interest receivable 85,515 56,081 Goodwill and other intangibles 745,647 569,494 Cash surrender value of life insurance 309,090 291,881 Other real estate owned 7,777 6,271 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 103,070 73,422 Other assets 206,355 138,807 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,178,908 $ 15,465,258 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,964,355 $ 2,745,235 Interest-bearing 11,738,932 10,160,718 Total Deposits 14,703,287 12,905,953 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 20 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 179,067 169,697 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 823,577 308,960 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,312 118,677 Total Borrowings 1,153,976 597,334 Interest payable 11,979 3,589 Other liabilities 187,218 150,749 Total Liabilities 16,056,460 13,657,625 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 - Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 59,257,051 and 53,424,823 shares 7,407 6,678 Additional paid-in capital 1,231,532 987,404 Retained earnings 1,057,298 897,818 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (198,914 ) (84,392 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,122,448 1,807,633 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,178,908 $ 15,465,258





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31, 2023 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 172,353 $ 79,075 Tax-exempt 7,709 5,704 Investment securities: Taxable 9,087 8,510 Tax-exempt 16,070 15,875 Deposits with financial institutions 637 230 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 542 146 Total Interest Income 206,398 109,540 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 50,685 4,294 Federal funds purchased 1,297 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 848 89 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,064 1,218 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,385 1,659 Total Interest Expense 62,279 7,260 NET INTEREST INCOME 144,119 102,280 Provision for credit losses - loans - - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 144,119 102,280 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,359 6,419 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,862 7,332 Card payment fees 5,172 5,723 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,399 2,199 Derivative hedge fees 1,148 918 Other customer fees 517 410 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,288 1,696 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,571 ) 566 Other income 823 634 Total Non-Interest Income 24,997 25,897 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 57,459 42,519 Net occupancy 7,259 6,187 Equipment 6,126 5,080 Marketing 1,309 736 Outside data processing fees 6,113 4,363 Printing and office supplies 383 345 Intangible asset amortization 2,197 1,366 FDIC assessments 1,396 2,192 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (18 ) 564 Professional and other outside services 3,698 2,953 Other expenses 7,798 6,020 Total Non-Interest Expenses 93,720 72,325 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 75,396 55,852 Income tax expense 11,317 7,266 NET INCOME 64,079 48,586 Preferred stock dividends 469 - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,610 $ 48,586 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.07 $ 0.91 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.07 $ 0.91 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,441 53,616





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) $ 225 $ (587 ) AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 18,022,195 $ 15,464,605 Total Loans 12,135,384 9,255,928 Total Earning Assets 16,824,407 14,262,777 Total Deposits 14,423,409 12,817,690 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,083,125 1,891,223 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.42 % 1.26 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.21 10.28 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 19.82 14.99 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.35 92.23 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.82 2.09 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 (0.03 ) Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.56 12.23 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.06 3.23 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.48 0.20 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.58 3.03 Efficiency Ratio 51.72 52.79 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.93 $ 23.26





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Non-Accrual Loans $ 46,576 $ 42,324 $ 43,508 $ 45,970 $ 42,698 Troubled Debt Restructures (TDR) - 224 195 233 141 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 46,576 42,548 43,703 46,203 42,839 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 7,777 6,431 6,454 6,521 6,271 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 54,353 48,979 50,157 52,724 49,110 90+ Days Delinquent 7,032 1,737 764 592 2,085 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 61,385 $ 50,716 $ 50,921 $ 53,316 $ 51,195 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 223,052 $ 223,277 $ 226,702 $ 226,275 $ 195,984 Quarterly Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) 225 2,674 (427 ) 263 (587 ) NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.32 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.34 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.30 % 0.33 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.44 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.46 % 0.52 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 1.82 % 1.86 % 1.94 % 1.98 % 2.09 % Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 % 0.12 % (0.01 )% 0.01 % (0.03 )%





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 125,818 $ 122,594 $ 119,532 $ 212,559 $ 148,277 Interest-bearing deposits 352,695 126,061 179,593 136,702 395,262 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,057,389 4,263,788 4,294,768 4,630,030 4,489,263 Loans held for sale 9,408 9,094 25,394 9,060 3,938 Loans 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417 9,356,241 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (223,052 ) (223,277 ) (226,702 ) (226,275 ) (195,984 ) Net loans 12,018,409 11,780,617 11,423,300 11,171,142 9,160,257 Premises and equipment 115,857 117,118 116,306 117,757 105,883 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 41,878 38,525 38,056 38,111 26,422 Interest receivable 85,515 85,070 71,605 68,728 56,081 Goodwill and other intangibles 745,647 747,844 750,713 753,649 569,494 Cash surrender value of life insurance 309,090 308,311 306,932 323,013 291,881 Other real estate owned 7,777 6,431 6,454 6,521 6,271 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 103,070 111,222 142,110 114,965 73,422 Other assets 206,355 221,631 244,222 198,255 138,807 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,964,355 $ 3,173,417 $ 3,356,651 $ 3,435,331 $ 2,745,235 Interest-bearing 11,738,932 11,209,328 11,078,174 11,135,538 10,160,718 Total Deposits 14,703,287 14,382,745 14,434,825 14,570,869 12,905,953 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 20 171,560 185,000 100,000 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 179,067 167,413 194,482 186,468 169,697 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 823,577 823,674 643,769 598,865 308,960 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 151,312 151,298 151,301 151,299 118,677 Total Borrowings 1,153,976 1,313,945 1,174,552 1,036,632 597,334 Interest payable 11,979 7,530 4,971 2,978 3,589 Other liabilities 187,218 199,316 197,971 192,372 150,749 Total Liabilities 16,056,460 15,903,536 15,812,319 15,802,851 13,657,625 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 cumulative shares Issued and outstanding - 125 cumulative shares 125 125 125 125 125 Preferred Stock, Series A, no par value, $2,500 liquidation preference: Authorized -- 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares Issued and outstanding - 10,000 non-cumulative perpetual shares 25,000 25,000 25,000 25,000 - Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 7,407 7,396 7,393 7,383 6,678 Additional paid-in capital 1,231,532 1,228,626 1,226,695 1,226,378 987,404 Retained earnings 1,057,298 1,012,774 961,542 917,311 897,818 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (198,914 ) (239,151 ) (314,089 ) (198,556 ) (84,392 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,122,448 2,034,770 1,906,666 1,977,641 1,807,633 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,178,908 $ 17,938,306 $ 17,718,985 $ 17,780,492 $ 15,465,258





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 172,353 $ 156,102 $ 128,504 $ 106,787 $ 79,075 Tax-exempt 7,709 6,930 6,500 5,990 5,704 Investment securities: Taxable 9,087 9,417 10,055 10,372 8,510 Tax-exempt 16,070 17,033 17,261 17,212 15,875 Deposits with financial institutions 637 959 704 610 230 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 542 541 314 175 146 Total Interest Income 206,398 190,982 163,338 141,146 109,540 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 50,685 33,516 16,644 8,485 4,294 Federal funds purchased 1,297 808 418 76 - Securities sold under repurchase agreements 848 541 372 134 89 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 7,064 4,932 3,493 1,774 1,218 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 2,385 2,229 2,105 2,016 1,659 Total Interest Expense 62,279 42,026 23,032 12,485 7,260 NET INTEREST INCOME 144,119 148,956 140,306 128,661 102,280 Provision for credit losses - loans - - - 16,755 - NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 144,119 148,956 140,306 111,906 102,280 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 7,359 7,097 7,165 7,690 6,419 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,862 7,501 7,221 7,634 7,332 Card payment fees 5,172 4,533 4,776 5,175 5,723 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 2,399 2,087 2,543 3,226 2,199 Derivative hedge fees 1,148 326 700 1,444 918 Other customer fees 517 362 501 662 410 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,288 1,515 6,655 1,308 1,696 Net realized gains (losses) on sales of available for sale securities (1,571 ) 57 481 90 566 Other income (loss) 823 672 (425 ) 1,048 634 Total Non-Interest Income 24,997 24,150 29,617 28,277 25,897 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 57,459 52,331 56,002 56,041 42,519 Net occupancy 7,259 6,638 6,738 6,648 6,187 Equipment 6,126 6,148 5,997 6,720 5,080 Marketing 1,309 3,157 2,401 1,414 736 Outside data processing fees 6,113 5,611 6,827 4,881 4,363 Printing and office supplies 383 390 472 381 345 Intangible asset amortization 2,197 2,303 2,303 2,303 1,366 FDIC assessments 1,396 2,295 2,824 2,924 2,192 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses (18 ) 197 328 (266 ) 564 Professional and other outside services 3,698 3,961 4,461 10,267 2,953 Other expenses 7,798 6,668 8,025 6,000 6,020 Total Non-Interest Expenses 93,720 89,699 96,378 97,313 72,325 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 75,396 83,407 73,545 42,870 55,852 Income tax expense 11,317 12,647 9,793 3,879 7,266 NET INCOME 64,079 70,760 63,752 38,991 48,586 Preferred stock dividends 469 468 469 469 - NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 48,586 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.07 $ 1.20 $ 1.08 $ 0.64 $ 0.91 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 0.91 Cash Dividends Paid to Common Stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 $ 0.29 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,308 53,616 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.42 % 1.59 % 1.43 % 0.88 % 1.26 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.21 14.36 12.54 7.62 10.28 Return on Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 19.82 24.21 20.85 12.91 14.99 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 93.35 93.66 92.90 92.45 92.23 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 1.82 1.86 1.94 1.98 2.09 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.01 0.12 (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 11.56 10.98 11.36 11.37 12.23 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 5.06 4.73 4.11 3.58 3.23 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 1.48 1.01 0.56 0.30 0.20 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.58 3.72 3.55 3.28 3.03 Efficiency Ratio 51.72 48.60 53.34 58.45 52.79 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.93 $ 21.45 $ 19.26 $ 20.45 $ 23.26





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Commercial and industrial loans $ 3,502,204 $ 3,437,126 $ 3,330,529 $ 3,297,477 $ 2,826,660 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 219,598 241,793 221,954 214,904 209,077 Real estate loans: Construction 960,979 835,582 828,923 745,983 552,975 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,375,410 2,407,475 2,299,272 2,423,185 2,073,197 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 1,244,117 1,246,528 1,268,567 1,264,563 974,521 Residential 2,185,943 2,096,655 1,990,668 1,813,297 1,226,695 Home equity 621,354 630,632 621,619 586,108 512,641 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 172,389 175,211 173,225 157,264 147,593 Public finance and other commercial loans 959,467 932,892 915,245 894,636 832,882 Loans 12,241,461 12,003,894 11,650,002 11,397,417 9,356,241 Allowance for credit losses - loans (223,052 ) (223,277 ) (226,702 ) (226,275 ) (195,984 ) NET LOANS $ 12,018,409 $ 11,780,617 $ 11,423,300 $ 11,171,142 $ 9,160,257





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Demand deposits $ 8,422,387 $ 8,448,797 $ 8,534,950 $ 8,785,889 $ 7,806,033 Savings deposits 4,499,487 4,657,140 5,054,490 4,875,880 4,444,417 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 1,040,379 742,539 443,588 436,942 252,033 Other certificates and time deposits 574,886 468,712 381,365 446,973 380,293 Brokered certificates of deposits 166,148 65,557 20,432 25,185 23,177 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 14,703,287 $ 14,382,745 $ 14,434,825 $ 14,570,869 $ 12,905,953





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits $ 172,814 $ 637 1.47 % $ 484,626 $ 230 0.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 39,759 542 5.45 27,914 146 2.09 Investment securities:(1) Taxable 1,924,079 9,087 1.89 1,957,675 8,510 1.74 Tax-exempt(2) 2,552,371 20,342 3.19 2,536,634 20,095 3.17 Total Investment Securities 4,476,450 29,429 2.63 4,494,309 28,605 2.55 Loans held for sale 23,538 360 6.12 4,352 40 3.68 Loans:(3) Commercial 8,483,879 139,661 6.58 6,868,438 64,679 3.77 Real estate mortgage 1,914,640 18,391 3.84 924,268 7,840 3.39 Installment 840,450 13,941 6.64 711,038 6,516 3.67 Tax-exempt(2) 872,877 9,758 4.47 747,832 7,220 3.86 Total Loans 12,135,384 182,111 6.00 9,255,928 86,295 3.73 Total Earning Assets 16,824,407 212,719 5.06 % 14,262,777 115,276 3.23 % Total Non-Earning Assets 1,197,788 1,201,828 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,022,195 $ 15,464,605 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,263,601 $ 24,662 1.87 % $ 5,027,466 $ 2,408 0.19 % Money market deposits 2,746,047 13,577 1.98 2,514,429 872 0.14 Savings deposits 1,826,209 2,965 0.65 1,867,411 441 0.09 Certificates and other time deposits 1,466,275 9,481 2.59 676,661 573 0.34 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,302,132 50,685 1.79 10,085,967 4,294 0.17 Borrowings: 1,293,309 11,594 3.59 616,572 2,966 1.92 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,595,441 62,279 1.98 10,702,539 7,260 0.27 Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,121,277 2,731,723 Other liabilities 222,352 139,120 Total Liabilities 15,939,070 13,573,382 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,083,125 1,891,223 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 18,022,195 62,279 $ 15,464,605 7,260 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 150,440 $ 108,016 Net Interest Spread (FTE)(4) 3.08 % 2.96 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 5.06 % 3.23 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 1.48 % 0.20 % Net Interest Margin (FTE)(5) 3.58 % 3.03 % (1)Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2)Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2023 and 2022. These totals equal $6,321 and $5,736 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM ("PPP") AND ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSES - NON-GAAP (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - GAAP $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,522 $ 48,586 Adjustments: PPP loan income (25 ) (109 ) (323 ) (891 ) (1,884 ) Acquisition-related expenses - 413 3,417 12,549 152 Acquisition-related provision expense - - - 16,755 - Tax on adjustment 6 (75 ) (759 ) (6,967 ) 425 Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders - Non-GAAP $ 63,591 $ 70,521 $ 65,618 $ 59,968 $ 47,279 Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 59,441 59,384 59,339 59,308 53,616 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - GAAP $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.08 $ 0.63 $ 0.91 Adjustments: PPP loan income - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Acquisition-related expenses - 0.01 0.05 0.22 - Acquisition-related provision expense - - - 0.30 - Tax on adjustment - - (0.01 ) (0.13 ) 0.01 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share - Non-GAAP $ 1.07 $ 1.19 $ 1.12 $ 1.01 $ 0.88





RETURN ON TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY (Dollars In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Total Average Stockholders' Equity (GAAP) $ 2,083,125 $ 1,958,041 $ 2,018,156 $ 2,021,123 $ 1,891,223 Less: Average Preferred Stock (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (25,125 ) (125 ) Less: Average Intangible Assets, Net of Tax (739,190 ) (741,632 ) (744,069 ) (745,614 ) (565,476 ) Average Tangible Common Equity, Net of Tax (Non-GAAP) $ 1,318,810 $ 1,191,284 $ 1,248,962 $ 1,250,384 $ 1,325,622 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders (GAAP) $ 63,610 $ 70,292 $ 63,283 $ 38,521 $ 48,586 Plus: Intangible Asset Amortization, Net of Tax 1,734 1,819 1,819 1,820 1,079 Tangible Net Income (Non-GAAP) $ 65,344 $ 72,111 $ 65,102 $ 40,341 $ 49,665 Return on Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) 19.82 % 24.21 % 20.85 % 12.91 % 14.99 %

