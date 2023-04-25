Company to add an additional 20MW of IT capacity to support continued customer demand in the largest of the FLAP data center markets.

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the development of a second data center campus (LHR2) in London supported by an investment of £250 million. This development comes just three months after the company announced its initial entrance into the market with a £500 million 48MW campus (LHR1).

LHR2 will consist of a single data center that will deliver 20MW of IT capacity across 194,000 square feet (18,000 square meters). Located in Park Royal, London's largest industrial area, the site is less than 30 minutes from the London Heathrow airport and nearby hotels in the city center, offering critical accessibility for customers. LHR2 will open its doors to customers in early 2025.

"Expanding our presence in London, the largest of the FLAP data center markets and one of the largest global markets, enables Vantage to meet unprecedented demand for critical IT capacity and helps strengthen the region's digital infrastructure," said Antoine Boniface, president, EMEA for Vantage Data Centers. "Vantage's unique ability to rapidly scale to this magnitude continues to set the company apart from the rest of the industry.

"To support our ongoing developments, operations and business across EMEA, Vantage is also increasing our regional team by nearly 55% this year. Adding new team members positions us to best serve our current and future customers to enable their growth and ongoing success."

LHR2 will incorporate a number of sustainable features in accordance with BREEAM excellent status, including air and water source heat pumps and an overall low power usage effectiveness (PUE). The campus will also connect to the local district heating network to repurpose waste heat to support the local community.

Additionally, Vantage has partnered with a local artist to design a portion of the data center's facade. The artist will draw inspiration from the local community and will work with durable, non-combustible materials to create an impactful, one-of-a-kind presence in the area.

With both London campuses underway, Vantage will invest more than £750 million into the local economy. The addition of LHR2 marks Vantage's third campus in the United Kingdom, including the company's Cardiff campus, one of the largest in Europe, located just 160 kilometers from London. Once fully developed, these three campuses will offer customers 216MW of IT capacity across more than 2.6 million square feet (244,000 square meters), expanding Vantage's EMEA portfolio to 12 campuses across the region.

Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world's well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.

