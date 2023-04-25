GaN Systems Showcases Breakthrough Innovations at PCIM Europe 2023

Innovative Solutions Spanning High-Efficiency Automotive Powertrain Systems, Fast-Charging GaN Chargers, Best-Sounding Class-D Audio, High Power Density Power Supplies and More Will Be on Display in Nuremberg

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / GaN Systems, a global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced it will showcase leading GaN solutions demonstrating breakthrough advances in power density and efficiency across automotive and additional markets at PCIM Europe 2023, held from May 9-11, in Nuremberg, Germany. GaN Systems is exhibiting at Booth 9-204.

At PCIM Europe 2023, GaN Systems will showcase the new GaN-based 11kW/800V On-Board Charger (OBC) reference design. Using GaN transistors in an 800V OBC is an innovation that gives this 11kW/800V design its edge and changes the game for EV automotive design. The new OBC design includes key features including:

36% higher power density compared to silicon carbide (SiC) transistor designs

15% lower Bill of Materials (BOM) cost compared to SiC transistor designs

AC/DC stage peak efficiency>99%, DC/DC stage peak efficiency>98.5%

Reduced total semiconductor power loss

Improved thermal performance

The OBC combines a three-level flying capacitor topology for a bridgeless totem-pole PFC structure and dual active bridge in the AC/DC and DC/DC, respectively. The GaN transistors reduce the transistor voltage stress to half, allowing the 650V GaN to be used in this and other 800V applications.

At PCIM, GaN Systems will also showcase the following:

Additional automotive OBC, DCDC, and traction implementations

Fast-charging GaN chargers and adapters from industry-leading OEMs such as Samsung, Dell, Harman, Philips, and Razer

Best-sounding Wi-Fi Speaker from Mark Levinson, founder of Daniel Hertz

Data Center power supplies moving from less than 50W/in 3 to reaching 100W/in 3

to reaching 100W/in Innovations in e-mobility, LED lighting, and wireless power transfer

CEO Jim Witham will also participate on Bodo's Power Systems' panel-"Wide Bandgap Design with GaN HEMT and Vertical GaN." The panel will occur at 1:05 pm in Hall 7, Booth 480.

"We are thrilled to be at PCIM to showcase the latest innovations in GaN-powered solutions across multiple market segments," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "The GaN-powered 800V on-board charger reference design is a major advance to accelerate GaN adoption in the automotive sector. Our new cutting-edge design delivers extraordinary gains in efficiency, power density, cost, thermals, and CO2 footprint reduction to deliver a game-changing solution for our automotive customers."

