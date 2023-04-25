Fortified Health Security Unveils Fortified Central Command

Unified service delivery platform provides better operational efficiencies and comparative analytics, transforming the MSSP relationship.

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Fortified Health Security (Fortified), a Best in KLAS managed security services provider (MSSP) to the healthcare industry, today announced the launch of Fortified Central Command, which simplifies the complexity of managing a healthcare organization's cybersecurity program. Central Command consolidates Fortified's services into a unified platform, and allows users to identify and track risks, actively monitor threats, respond quickly and effectively to incidents, and work more efficiently.

Users can customize alerts and communication preferences as well as chat with Fortified's SOC analysts in real time, 24/7. And the Fortified Central Command mobile app lets users view activity and receive notifications anytime, anywhere.

"Fragmented technology solutions, human-capital challenges, and an incomplete understanding of risk adds tremendous complexity to managing cybersecurity in healthcare," said Dan L. Dodson, CEO of Fortified. "Fortified Central Command truly is a game-changer for our industry. It elevates the way healthcare organizations can access, analyze, and improve their cybersecurity posture. And it does this while simplifying and centralizing risk management like never before."

Robert C. Swaskoski, CISO at Heritage Valley Health System and a current Central Command user shared his perspective: "The Fortified Central Command platform delivers on the 'single pane of glass' promise by integrating all of my Fortified services (VTM, MDR, SIEM, Risk Assessment, etc.) into one efficient tool. The ability to get real-time insight, analysis, and solutions in one place is critical to our ability to take immediate action, mitigate risk, and protect our patients."

Since its inception, Fortified has supported health systems and other healthcare providers with a broad array of cybersecurity advisory and security operations center (SOC) services. Fortified was recently named 2023 Best in KLAS for Security & Privacy Managed Services.

About Fortified Health Security

Fortified is Healthcare's Cybersecurity Partner® - protecting patient data and reducing risk throughout the healthcare ecosystem. A managed security service provider that has been awarded numerous industry accolades, Fortified works alongside healthcare organizations to build customized programs that help clients leverage their prior security investments and current processes while implementing new solutions that reduce risk and increase their security posture over time. Led by a team of industry-recognized cyber experts, Fortified's high-touch engagements and client-specific process maximize value and deliver an actionable, scalable approach to help reduce the risk of cyber events. To learn more, visit www.fortifiedhealthsecurity.com.

