Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Midsummer AB (44/23)

With effect from April 26, 2023, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including May 05, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: MIDS UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179174 Order book ID: 291735 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB