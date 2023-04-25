LA Galaxy Celebrates Earth Month With MLS Greener Goals Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / AEG

In celebration of Earth Month and MLS WORKS Annual Greener Goals Initiative, AEG's LA Galaxy organized programming to engage and inspire the local community to take action to protect the planet.

On April 19, 2023, in support of MLS 6th Annual Greener Goals Week of Service, and in partnership with Garden School Foundation, an organization which provides in-depth garden-based education to youth at Title I schools in Los Angeles, LA Galaxy's Eriq Zavaleta and mascot Cozmo joined volunteers from the LA Galaxy front office, AEG and LA Galaxy fans to revitalize and expand gardens at Annalee Avenue Elementary School in Carson, CA. Volunteers and students participated in a number of refurbishment projects, including building ADA compliant garden beds, removing weeds, laying soil as well as planting flowers, vegetables and fruits.

"It's so important for the LA Galaxy to give back and support our local communities, not only from literacy to health and well-being but to sustainability and providing access and opportunity to youth," said Gabriel Osollo, Sr Manager Community Relations, LA Galaxy. "This is reflected in our all-encompassing community programming for Earth Month and Earth Day."

Earth Month programming included hosting a cleat drive, in partnership with FUTBL.ORG, Garden School Foundation and SA Recycling, on April 22, 2023, during the LA Galaxy's Earth Day match against Austin FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, as well as auctioning off game-worn and player-signed One Planet Kits. Made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic - a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste - the hand-drawn One Planet Kit design pays homage to the ocean floor each jersey aims to protect. To learn more about the One Planet Kit, the league-wide initiative to end plastic waste, please click here.

MLS WORKS Greener Goals is an initiative that aims to identify ways to reduce the League's greenhouse gas footprint and raise awareness about environmental issues throughout the soccer community. MLS WORKS will host the 6th annual Greener Goals Week of Service from April 17-23rd during which MLS club and League office staff will volunteer their time and give back in partnership with local charitable organizations leading up to Earth Day on April 22. To learn more about MLS WORKS Greener Goals, please click here.

LA Galaxy's Eriq Zavaleta and mascot Cozmo help revitalize and expand gardens at Annalee Avenue Elementary School in Carson, CA.

