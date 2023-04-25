Zenoo launches white label platform

Cambridge-based UK tech company Zenoo has unveiled a dedicated platform for white label customers of its digital onboarding technology

CAMBRIDGE, England, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoo has launched a specialist platform for white label customers which already include TransUnion, Experian, Refinitiv and others.

The white label platform can be seamlessly integrated into a customer's infrastructure to resell to its clients with key benefits including an orchestration layer, no-code building of new journeys and a quicker route to increased sales.

Companies like TransUnion, Experian and Refinitiv already resell Zenoo technology to banks, wealth management firms and luxury goods providers for customer onboarding while organisations like NASA have used the technology to onboard employees.

Experian general manager Ivo Kolev said: "Since we have partnered with Zenoo we have been able to deliver projects within weeks, not months/years. We have won deals that clients would normally walk away from."

Gareth Walker, global head of client and digital onboarding for Refinitiv, added: "Zenoo optimised journeys allow our customer to consume our leading data services without the need to code. Giving them access to our services in record time while maximising the number of clients they convert." Other success stories include RenMoney optimising conversions by 1158% while Yoma Banks more than doubled the amount of customers it onboards a day.

Zenoo founder Stuart Watkins said: "Our goal is to help businesses tackle the onerous issue of effective digital onboarding, and improve the customer experience for regulated businesses. With Zenoo, you can say goodbye to complex API connections and hello to a seamless UX. We're happy to provide a one-stop solution for crafting the perfect onboarding experience."

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

The company also has a committed not-for-profit arm where it uses its skills and capabilities to help those in need, through initiatives such as Freedom Boxes, Huddle Puddle, and Freedom ID. By joining forces with our partners our aim is to create a safe and secure world for everyone.

