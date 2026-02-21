Anzeige
Samstag, 21.02.2026
NATO-Ostflanke LIVE: Lettland-Defence-Zertifikat! Diese Aktie öffnet die Tür zu bis zu 3 Mio. € Finanzierung
21.02.2026 12:14 Uhr
Antier Solutions: Antier Launches VARA-Ready White-Label Crypto Exchange for UAE & MENA

NEW DELHI, Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier has launched a VARA-compliant white label crypto exchange software designed for financial institutions entering regulated digital-asset markets in the UAE and wider MENA region. Developed in alignment with Dubai's Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) framework, and backed by Antier's UAE presence, the platform combines trading, tokenization rails, stablecoin remittance, and institutional custody within a compliant architecture.

Antier Launches VARA-Ready White-Label Crypto Exchange for UAE & MENA

The white label crypto exchange development infrastructure integrates core trading, issuance, custody, and banking capabilities, including:

  • Spot and OTC digital-asset trading engine
  • Native RWA tokenization and issuance rails
  • Institutional custody and settlement controls
  • Stablecoin remittance and high-value transfer modules
  • GCC banking and fiat connectivity layers
  • Sharia-aligned market configuration options
  • Privacy and transaction control mechanisms

This enables banks, brokers, and fintechs to launch unified digital asset exchanges with integrated RWA issuance and regional operational readiness.

The launch comes as VARA-aligned virtual asset services providers in Dubai recorded approximately $681 billion in trading turnover, reflecting deep liquidity and active participation in the UAE's regulated digital asset markets. At the same time, tokenized real-world asset initiatives accelerate across the Gulf, driving regulated digital-asset exchanges to support both trading and compliant asset issuance within a single market environment. Antier's VARA-aligned white label cryptocurrency exchange development infrastructure is designed to support this next phase of exchange architecture across the region.

"The UAE is establishing one of the world's most structured regulatory environments for institutional digital-asset markets, where exchanges are expected to support both trading and compliant asset issuance within a single venue," said Gagan Singh, VP CeFi, Antier. "Our VARA-ready white label exchange software is designed for this evolution, enabling financial institutions in the region to operate regulated digital-asset marketplaces with integrated tokenization, custody, and cross-border value transfer capabilities."

Financial institutions across the UAE and MENA can leverage Antier's VARA-ready white label crypto exchange software to expand into regulated digital asset trading and tokenized-asset markets. Using a single unified exchange environment, operators can establish or extend:

  • Regulated digital-asset trading venues for spot and OTC markets
  • Tokenized RWA issuance and secondary trading marketplaces
  • Stablecoin-based remittance and cross-border value transfer services
  • Custody-integrated digital-asset brokerage and institutional trading offerings

About Antier

Antier is a global digital asset infrastructure and blockchain development company that supports financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises in building regulated crypto and tokenized-asset market ecosystems. The company provides exchange, tokenization, custody, and Web3 financial infrastructure aligned with evolving regulatory frameworks across key jurisdictions. With delivery and advisory presence in the UAE and international markets, Antier works with institutions to design, deploy, and operate compliant digital asset trading and asset-issuance environments.

For more information, visit www.antiersolutions.com
Telegram: https://t.me/AntierTeam
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antiersolutions
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/antiersolutions/

Contact: Devender Junas: +91 7889162751

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917822/Antier_Solutions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antier-launches-vara-ready-white-label-crypto-exchange-for-uae--mena-302694045.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
