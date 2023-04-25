Akridata Demonstrates Commitment to Security with SOC 2 Type II Certification

Akridata announces its SOC 2 Type II compliance, validating its enterprise-grade data security and steadfast dedication to upholding the highest levels of data compliance for its customers.

DALY CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Akridata , a software company that provides an end-to-end suite of products that support both the smart ingestion and exploration of visual data to reduce cost and complexity while accelerating business value, achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations also known as SSAE 18.

"We are thrilled to announce our SOC 2 Type II compliance and to provide our customers with an even higher level of assurance in our platform's security," said Vijay Karamcheti , CEO and Co-Founder of Akridata. "We understand the importance of data security and compliance and are committed to maintaining the highest standards in these areas. We are grateful to Prescient Assurance for their thorough audit and guidance throughout the process."

A SOC 2 Type II audit certification demonstrates to Akridata's current and future customers that the company manages its data with the highest standard of security and compliance. Achieving this milestone is a testament to Akridata's commitment to providing its customers with a secure platform to manage their communities and virtual events.

Akridata was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services, which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. The achievement of SOC 2 Type II compliance serves as third-party validation that Akridata provides enterprise-level security for customers' data.

This announcement comes off the heels of the official launch of Data Explorer and the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Chris McBride as CRO.

To get started and learn more about Akridata, visit Akridata.ai .

About Akridata

Akridata Data Explorer is the first developer-friendly workbench that curates complex images and video data to improve AI model building. Data Explorer enables data scientists to explore, search, compare, and analyze more than one million frames allowing them to reduce time spent on data selection and curation, avoid wastage in labeling spend and accelerate their path to model accuracy. Explore your data and improve your AI model building at Akridata.ai .

