Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Apr-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP
DEALING DATE: 25-Apr-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1063.491
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 322087
CODE: CSH2 LN
ISIN: LU1230136894
