CMG Financial: CMG Home Loans Welcomes Central Divisional Manager Michael Harrison

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / CMG Home Loans, the retail division of the well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm, CMG Financial, announced today the hire of Central Divisional Manager, Michael Harrison. Harrison, a skilled Retail Sales Executive, has formidably grown purchase share and admirably developed best-in-class teams in all of his prior roles at Wells Fargo, loanDepot, and Ruoff Mortgage. His ability to strategically strengthen teams and notably bolster production will prove useful for CMG's Central Division and clients across the Midwest. In addition to leading CMG's Central Division, Harrison will be joining CMG's executive leadership team.





Harrison has been a standout force at all of his previous endeavors. At Wells Fargo, he helped his team become a top 3 lender in the Northeast Division for growth in headcount and purchase volume. In his first 12 months at loanDepot, he moved $300 million in new production and opened a total of nine new branch locations across Ohio and West Virginia. His most recent role was at Ruoff Mortgage as SVP, Retail Sales Manager. Over the course of three years there, Harrison helped bring on 285 new loan officers and in 2022 alone, his team helped produce $2.7 billion in loan volume. His noteworthy success landed him as a #1 retail purchase lender in the Midwest from 2020 to 2022.

"I am excited to join the CMG leadership team and humbled to lead the Central Division," said Harrison. "CMG is well-positioned for growth in the Midwest as one of the largest IMBs in the nation and a top 10 retail lender. With CMG's diversified revenue channels including $100 billion in servicing, we are able to invest in our growth with talent acquisition and retail expansion."

"We're excited to add Michael to CMG's senior leadership team," adds Tony Giglio, Senior Vice President, Retail. "Michael brings years of experience and success in growth and managing top talent, and under his leadership, we're excited to spread the CMG brand throughout the middle of the country."

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

