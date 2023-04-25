Anzeige
25.04.2023
Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc.: HearAtLast Holdings, Inc Introduces New Company Website

GEORGETOWN, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / HearAtLast Holdings, Inc, (OTC PINK:HRAL) announces the introduction of their new company website, hralholdings.com. Earlier the week the Company signed an agreement to purchase GetPushMonkey.com which utilizes AI data intelligence specifically, "web push" designed to turn real-time data into actionable insights thereby generating increased profits for the specific company.

Peter Wanner, CEO, President. says of HearAtLast Holdings, Inc, (OTC:HRAL) is a forward-thinking holding company that invests in and supports businesses poised for growth and long-term success" Transforming potential into prosperity."

About HearAtLast Holdings, Inc, (OTC:HRAL)

The holding company that operates GetPushMonkey.com, an AI notification platform which improves user engagement, provide personalized experiences, and optimize the effectiveness of your push notifications. Utilizing AI algorithms to analyze user behavior, preferences, and browsing history to tailor notifications to individual users. This can result in more relevant and engaging notifications that users are more likely to interact with which can result in increased company profits.

Contact Information:

HearAtLast Holdings Inc
Pete Wanner, President
Tel: 416-918-6987
petewanner@gmail.com

SOURCE: Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751221/HearAtLast-Holdings-Inc-OTCHRAL-Introduces-New-Company-Website

