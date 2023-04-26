F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche reports strong sales growth in base business of both divisions in the first quarter; Group sales decline due to expected drop in demand for COVID-19 tests

Basel, 26 April 2023

grows 4%, while are 28% lower due to exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 tests in the first quarter of 2022 Highlights in the first quarter: US approval of Polivy (first-line treatment for an aggressive form of blood cancer) EU approval of Hemlibra (moderate haemophilia A) Positive phase III data for Vabysmo (retinal vein occlusion, a serious eye disease), Tecentriq plus Avastin (adjuvant therapy for certain forms of liver cancer) and crovalimab (paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria, a rare blood disease) Positive four-year efficacy and safety data for Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) Launch of new assays to identify clinically relevant mutations in brain cancers

Roche CEO Thomas Schinecker: "We saw strong growth in the first quarter in both divisions' base business, which largely compensated for the expected drop in sales of COVID-19 tests. We made progress in our pipeline in the first quarter, especially in blood cancer. Besides our recent approvals for our bispecific antibody medicines, Lunsumio and Columvi, we have also just received US approval of Polivy as first-line treatment for an aggressive form of blood cancer. In ophthalmology, Vabysmo, a medicine for severe eye diseases, has shown positive phase III data in retinal vein occlusion. If approved, this would be the third indication for Vabysmo which has already become our strongest growth driver just a year after its launch. We confirm our outlook for 2023."





Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January?March 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 At CER In CHF Group 15,322 16,445 100.0 100.0 -3 -7 Pharmaceuticals Division 11,699 11,159 76.4 67.9 9 5 United States 5,853 5,489 38.2 33.4 6 7 Europe 2,071 2,072 13.5 12.6 5 0 Japan 1,390 1,337 9.1 8.1 18 4 International* 2,385 2,261 15.6 13.8 13 5 Diagnostics Division 3,623 5,286 23.6 32.1 -28 -31 *Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others

Outlook for 2023 confirmed

Due to the sharp decline in sales of COVID-19 products of roughly CHF 5 billion, Roche expects a decrease in Group sales in the low single digit range (at constant exchange rates). Excluding this COVID-19 sales decline, Roche anticipates solid sales growth in both divisions' base business.

Core earnings per share are targeted to develop broadly in line with the sales decline (at constant exchange rates). Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

Group results

In the first three months of the year, Group sales declined by 3% (-7% in CHF) to

CHF 15.3 billion. The appreciation of the Swiss franc against most currencies had a negative impact on the results reported in Swiss francs compared to constant exchange rates.

As expected, the first quarter 2023 results reflected the exceptionally high demand for COVID-19 tests in the same quarter of 2022, when the Omicron wave was at its peak.

Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased markedly by 9% to CHF 11.7 billion, driven by strong global demand for newer medicines to treat severe diseases.

The eye medicine Vabysmo, which was only launched in early 2022, became the division's biggest growth driver. The top five contributors to growth - Vabysmo, Ocrevus (multiple sclerosis), Hemlibra (haemophilia), Evrysdi (spinal muscular atrophy) and Tecentriq (cancer immunotherapy) - generated additional sales of CHF 1.1 billion.

The impact of the competition from biosimilars for the established cancer medicines Avastin, Herceptin and MabThera/Rituxan slowed down further (combined approx. CHF 330 million of sales reduction).

In the United States, sales increased by 6%. Newer medicines, such as Vabysmo, Ocrevus, Hemlibra and the cancer medicines Tecentriq and Phesgo, were the main contributors. This contrasted with declining sales of Actemra/RoActemra (COVID-19) and of medicines for which patent protection has expired.

In Europe, sales were up by 5%. Growth of Evrysdi, Vabysmo, Hemlibra, Phesgo, Ocrevus and other innovative medicines was partially offset by lower Ronapreve (COVID-19) sales and the biosimilars impact.

Sales in Japan increased (+18%), mainly due to higher supply of Ronapreve to the government than in the previous year, followed by sales growth of Polivy, Tamiflu (influenza), Vabysmo and Hemlibra.

Sales in the International region increased by 13%. The key factors were sales growth of Perjeta, Evrysdi, Tamiflu, Kadcyla and Ocrevus. In China, sales were up 4% due to high demand for Tamiflu, Actemra/RoActemra and Xofluza (influenza), which more than offset the impact of biosimilars.

The Diagnostics Division's base business recorded continued good growth (+4%).

Divisional sales were CHF 3.6 billion, down by 28% as sales of COVID-19 tests dropped to CHF 0.3 billion in the first quarter of 2023 from CHF 1.9 billion in the same period last year, when demand was exceptionally high.

Immunodiagnostic products, particularly cardiac tests, were the main growth drivers (+9%). Additional growth impulses came from the virology base business (+12%), blood screening (+15%) and diagnostics solutions for the detection and monitoring of cervical cancer (+22%).

The decline in sales across all regions is primarily due to the lower demand for COVID-19 tests. The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and North America regions decreased by 30% and 39%, respectively. Asia-Pacific fell by 15%; Latin America reported a minus of 8%.





Pharmaceuticals: key development milestones in the first quarter of 2023

The Pharmaceuticals Division achieved a number of important product development milestones in the first three months of the year, including the US approval of Polivy (aggressive form of blood cancer), the EU approval of Hemlibra (moderate haemophilia A) as well as positive study results on Vabysmo for a serious retinal vascular condition and on crovalimab in PNH, a rare, life-threatening blood condition.

Compound Milestone Regulatory Hemlibra

Haemophilia A EU: label expansion to include moderate haemophilia A



Hemlibra, already approved for severe haemophilia A in the EU, will now also provide an effective and convenient prophylactic treatment option for people with moderate haemophilia A

Moderate haemophilia A can have a significant impact on the lives of people affected, with only 15% living a bleed-free life The approval is based on the results of the HAVEN 6 study, where Hemlibra demonstrated effective bleed control and a favourable safety profile in people with moderate haemophilia A without inhibitors More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-02-01), 1 February Columvi

Blood cancer Columvi (glofitamab) to receive approval in Canada for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)



Columvi (glofitamab for injection) is the first CD20xCD3 T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody with fixed treatment duration approved in Canada to treat DLBCL

Authorisation is based on results from the phase I/II NP30179 study, which demonstrated Columvi induced durable response rates in people with heavily pre-treated DLBCL More information: local Media Release (https://www.rochecanada.com/en/media/roche-canada-news/COLUMVI-Glofitamab-for-Injection-Receives-Health-Canada-Authorization.html), 25 March Polivy

Blood cancer FDA approves Polivy in combination with R-CHP for people with certain types of previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma



Polivy combination is the first FDA-approved therapy in nearly 20 years for the first-line treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive disease and the most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the US

POLARIX trial showed the Polivy combination reduced the risk of disease progression, relapse or death by 27% compared to the standard of care, R-CHOP, with a comparable safety profile

First-line treatment with Polivy plus R-CHP has the potential to reduce the burden on patients and healthcare systems, associated with disease progression More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-04-19), 20 April Phase III, pivotal and other key readouts Crovalimab

Haematology Positive data from global phase III programme for crovalimab in paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare, life-threatening blood condition



The COMMODORE 2 study met its co-primary efficacy endpoints, showing that crovalimab achieved disease control in people with PNH who had not been previously treated with complement inhibitors

The results of the phase III COMMODORE 1 study in people with PNH switching from currently approved C5 inhibitors to crovalimab supported the favourable benefit-risk profile of crovalimab, as seen in the pivotal COMMODORE 2 study Results from both studies will be submitted to regulatory authorities around the world and presented at an upcoming medical meeting More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-02-07), 7 February Vabysmo

Severe eye diseases New phase III data show Vabysmo rapidly improved vision and reduced retinal fluid in people with retinal vein occlusion (RVO)



Vabysmo met its primary endpoint in two clinical trials, BALATON and COMINO, showing non-inferior visual acuity gains compared to aflibercept

More Vabysmo patients displayed an absence of blood vessel leakage in the retina compared to aflibercept patients in a pre-specified exploratory endpoint If approved, RVO would be the third indication for Vabysmo in addition to neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-02-10), 10 February Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy New four-year data for Evrysdi reinforce long-term efficacy and safety profile in some of the most severely affected people with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)



Data from pivotal SUNFISH study showed that increases in motor function observed during the first year were maintained through the fourth year, while the overall rate of adverse events continued to decrease

Data confirm long-term efficacy and safety profile of Evrysdi in a broad range of people with type 2 and non-ambulant type 3 SMA More than 8,500 people - from newborns to the over 60s - have been treated with Evrysdi, which is now approved in more than 90 countries worldwide More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-03-20), 20 March Vabysmo

Severe eye diseases Roche data highlight strength of ophthalmology portfolio and commitment to advancing eye care at ARVO 2023



Vabysmo data suggest rapid and robust drying of retinal fluid in patients with neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular oedema

Real-world data of Vabysmo demonstrate its ability to extend treatment intervals in the first four months while maintaining visual acuity

Clinical data on an investigational anti-interleukin-6 treatment in uveitic macular oedema will be presented for the first time More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-04-13), 13 April Tecentriq plus Avastin

Liver cancer Tecentriq plus Avastin reduce the risk of cancer returning in people with certain types of liver cancer in a phase III study



In the first-ever positive phase III trial in the adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) setting, Tecentriq plus Avastin reduced the risk of disease recurrence by 28%

Up to 80% of people with this type of HCC experience disease recurrence, at which point they are faced with poorer prognosis and shorter survival

These data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023 More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-04-16), 16 April

Pharmaceuticals sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January-March 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 At CER In CHF Pharmaceuticals Division 11,699 11,159 100.0 100.0 9 5 United States 5,853 5,489 50.0 49.2 6 7 Europe 2,071 2,072 17.7 18.7 5 0 Japan 1,390 1,337 11.9 12.0 18 4 International* 2,385 2,261 20.4 20.1 13 5 *Asia-Pacific, CEETRIS (Central Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Russia and Indian subcontinent), Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, others



Selected top-selling

and new medicines



Total United States Europe Japan International CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % CHF m % Ocrevus

Multiple sclerosis 1,636 14 1,188 13 298 11 - - 150 32 Perjeta2

Breast cancer 1,049 11 392 8 220 1 53 2 384 22 Hemlibra

Haemophilia A 1,034 24 631 21 206 27 92 24 105 38 Tecentriq

Cancer immunotherapy 920 15 507 14 195 11 105 12 113 34 Actemra/RoActemra2

RA, COVID-19 676 -12 296 -22 193 -8 77 - 110 10 Ronapreve

COVID-19 567 9 - - - - 567 33 - - Kadcyla2

Breast cancer 509 5 198 -3 154 -6 26 -8 131 42 Xolair2

Asthma 479 5 479 5 - - - - - - Herceptin2

Breast and gastric cancer 477 -17 91 -37 97 -17 9 -30 280 -7 MabThera/Rituxan2

Blood cancer, RA 459 -17 274 -21 51 - 6 -13 128 -12 Vabysmo

Eye diseases (nAMD, DME) 432 ** 360 ** 44 - 21 - 7 - Avastin 2

Various cancer types 416 -24 133 -25 30 -45 91 -21 162 -19 Alecensa

Lung cancer 372 9 106 7 73 3 50 5 143 14 Evrysdi

Spinal muscular atrophy 363 62 124 13 113 74 21 47 105 189 Phesgo

Breast cancer 241 72 98 62 114 59 - - 29 232 Gazyva/Gazyvaro2

Blood cancer 197 24 99 32 55 25 8 -35 35 27 Lucentis2

Various eye diseases 167 -35 167 -35 - - - - - - Polivy

Blood cancer 150 96 46 35 40 93 51 169 13 340 Enspryng

NMOSD 54 42 15 16 4 96 33 44 2 246 Rozlytrek

Lung cancer 19 21 10 0 4 80 2 5 3 144 Xofluza

Influenza 18 ** 1 -10 - - - - 17 ** Lunsumio

Blood cancer 14 - 13 - 2 - - - -1 - Susvimo

Eye implant 1 -33 1 -33 - - - - - - ** Over 500%

DME: diabetic macular oedema / nAMD: neovascular or 'wet' age-related macular degeneration / NMOSD: neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders /

RA: rheumatoid arthritis

Diagnostics: key milestones in the first quarter of 2023

In the first quarter of the year, the Diagnostics Division launched important products in the areas of oncology and virology.

Product Milestone Regulatory IDH1 R132H and ATRX antibodies

Brain cancer Launch of two new antibodies to identify clinically relevant mutations in patients with brain cancer



Recent advances in cancer genomics have deepened the medical community's understanding of the molecular alterations in brain tumours, more precisely subclassifying patients into specific diagnoses

Understanding a patient's brain tumour mutation status in the IDH1 and ATRX genes enables more informed clinical decisions and may improve patient outcomes The IDH1 R132H and ATRX antibodies are the latest additions to Roche's neuropathology portfolio, which contains 29 biomarkers More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-02-23), 23 February VirSNiP SARS-CoV-2 Spike F486P

COVID-19 Launch of COVID-19 PCR test to detect the fast-spreading XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant



This new test for researchers specifically targets the XBB.1.5 Omicron sub-variant and runs on the real-time PCR platforms LightCycler 480 II and cobas z 480

Results from the test will help track the virus' lineage closely and provide insights into the epidemiology and the impact it has on public health Concern from the World Health Organization centres around the high transmissibility and growth advantage of XBB.1.5 More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-01-26), 26 January Collaborations Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel

Alzheimer's disease Collaboration with Lilly to enhance early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease



Roche and Lilly will collaborate on the development of the Elecsys Amyloid Plasma Panel

The panel has demonstrated clinical performance and is currently undergoing additional investigation to ensure clinical validation Once approved, the panel could help healthcare professionals to streamline the journey to diagnosis for more patients More information: Media Release (https://www.roche.com/media/releases/med-cor-2023-03-22), 22 March

Diagnostics sales

Sales CHF millions As % of sales % change January-March 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 At CER In CHF Diagnostics Division 3,623 5,286 100.0 100.0 -28 -31 Customer Areas3 Core Lab 1,928 1,896 53.1 35.9 7 2 Molecular Lab 593 1,189 16.4 22.5 -48 -50 Point of Care 397 1,466 11.0 27.7 -72 -73 Diabetes Care 376 417 10.4 7.9 -5 -10 Pathology Lab 329 318 9.1 6.0 7 3 Regions Europe, Middle East, Africa 1,253 1,902 34.6 35.9 -30 -34 North America 1,029 1,705 28.4 32.2 -39 -40 Asia-Pacific 1,098 1,395 30.3 26.5 -15 -21 Latin America 243 284 6.7 5.4 -8 -14

More information on Roche sales in the first quarter of 2023:

References

[1] Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates and comparisons to the previous year in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average rates 2022) and all total figures quoted are reported in CHF.

[2] Products launched before 2015.

[3] Core Lab: diagnostics solutions in the areas of immunoassays, clinical chemistry and custom biotech

Point of Care: diagnostics solutions in emergency rooms, medical practices or directly with patients

Molecular Lab: diagnostics solutions for pathogen detection and monitoring, donor screening, sexual health and genomics

Diabetes Care: integrated personalised diabetes management

Pathology Lab: diagnostics solutions for tissue biopsies and companion diagnostics

