BioInvent International AB: Interim Report January-March 2023

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

"After the end of the quarter, we received very positive news in our BI-1206 project. We now have a fourth complete response in the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial with BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. This adds to the previously reported three ongoing complete responses. All in all, this is very encouraging news for NHL patients." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER

(R) BioInvent selected to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Therapy Acceleration Program and receives USD 3 million strategic equity investment.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

(R) BioInvent announced a fourth complete response in Phase 1/2 trial with BI-1206 in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma

First two dose cohorts completed in BI-1607 Phase 1/2 trial with no safety or tolerability concerns and no infusion-related reactions observed

Pfizer has decided not to continue development of certain antibodies selected under a cancer immunotherapy research collaboration with BioInvent that ended in 2020. All rights related to these antibodies and targets will return to BioInvent.

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

First quarter 2023

Net sales SEK 16.2 (16.7) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -73.7 (-67.7) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.12 (-1.16).

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -78.9 (-79.8) million.

Liquid funds, current and long-term investments as of March 31, 2023: SEK 1,546.4 (1,280.9) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website www.bioinvent.com/investors/financialreports.



About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities. The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.



For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director Investor Relations

+46 (0)46 286 85 50

cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com



BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

