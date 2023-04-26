SOBR Safe, Inc.: New SOBRsafe Distributor with 5,000+ Customers Seeks to Replace Breathalyzers with SOBRcheck

In Total, 79 Alcohol Detection Sales Reps Now Selling SOBRcheck to 15,000+ Established Customers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Think Twice (www.DUIprevention.org) to advocate SOBRsafe's technology to enterprise employers across key commercial markets. Founded in 2016, Think Twice is a leading provider of public safety products and programs throughout the United States and Canada. It serves over 5,000 customers across numerous industries, including occupational safety, medical, military, higher education, grocery, manufacturing, transportation and logistics. Think Twice will encourage customers to replace breathalyzers with SOBRsafe's faster, more hygienic technology for frontline, preventative applications.

"Breathalyzers have myriad different challenges in terms of efficacy, accuracy and reliability," stated Think Twice founder and President Justin Thompson. "Moreover, they present a material health risk, especially in Covid times - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has gone on record that breathalyzers could be a means to transmit a bacterial or viral infection. We're using technology that is starting to become more and more antiquated. That's what got me very interested in SOBRsafe's technology - here is an alcohol detection solution that doesn't cause any health risk, and gives people the peace of mind that they are going to a safe work environment."

Justin continued, "There are so many different workplace scenarios where I think that this technology is not only going to prevent issues and liabilities, but save lives. That's where I got really excited about the technology and bringing it to the market, so we can showcase it to our existing clients - and also capture the interest of new ones."

Concluded SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson, "Just as we have demonstrated in the American judicial system, SOBRcheck is a productive replacement for breathalyzers in many use cases - it is safer, faster and biometrically confirms identity. Justin and Think Twice have been recognized by dozens of state agencies for their innovative approach to public safety and prevention. We believe they are the ideal partner to help secure larger enterprise customers, and they are well-positioned to move the industry beyond breathalyzers, to our next-generation transdermal alcohol detection technology."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

