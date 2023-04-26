Aegir Insights, a technology-driven intelligence business serving the offshore wind sector, announces the appointment of Darius Snieckus as Chief Executive Editor and Matthew Delany as Vice President, Head of Sales and Business Development. These key additions to the leadership team will support Aegir Insights' scale-up and strategic initiatives.

Darius Snieckus joins from the post of Editor in Chief of renewable energy intelligence and news title Recharge, which he helped launch in 2009. He has over 25 years of experience in energy sector intelligence and journalism, bringing an extensive executive network and expertise in product strategy. In his new role, Darius Snieckus will oversee the company's editorial strategy and drive the development of new intelligence products and services.

Matthew Delany joins from the post of Chief Advisor in the Danish Energy Agency's Centre for Global Cooperation. He has more than 15 years of experience in international business development, public affairs, sales marketing within the renewable energy sector, with specific focus on offshore wind. He has also held senior posts within Vestas and law firm Bech Bruun. Matthew Delany will focus on driving revenue strategy and supporting the rapidly growing customer base for Aegir Insights' products and solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome such renowned renewable industry profiles as Darius and Matthew to our team. Their respective experiences will fill out key functions in Aegir's leadership team, which will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and delivering impact to our clients." said Scott Urquhart, CEO of Aegir Insights.

"I have long been impressed with Aegir Insights' differentiated approach to offshore energy transition business intelligence, the ways in which they combine advanced data science with deep industry experience," said Snieckus. "I am excited to join the company at this stage in their growth journey and look forward to working alongside a truly talented team of analysts and sector experts."

"I have been impressed with Aegir Insights' position as an independent intelligence and software provider trusted by leading developers and governments in the offshore wind sector" said Delany. "I am looking forward to engaging with sector executives on Aegir's mission to accelerate renewable investments and improve sector returns"

With these new additions to its leadership team, Aegir Insights is well positioned for the next phase of growth as a technology-driven intelligence provider for renewable energy investors.

