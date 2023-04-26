Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Alphabet (ALT) on April 26, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ALT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on April 26, 2023.

ALT Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/163655_bcf145f824e2caef_001full.jpg

As a blockchain network that keeps people connected, Alphabet (ALT) is built to run smart contract-based applications in a fast, secure, and scalable manner. Its native token ALT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 26, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Alphabet

Alphabet (ALT) is a layer-1 blockchain network built to run smart contract-based applications in a fast, secure, and scalable manner. It implements Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) which makes it possible to run Ethereum-based applications such as MetaMask, Hardhat, Remix, and all tools that support Ethereum bytecode.

The Alphabet Network uses IBFT 2.0 proof of authority consensus, with network validators being run by key stakeholders. Each block in IBFT 2.0 requires at least one round of voting by the validator to arrive at a consensus, which is recorded as a collection of signatures on the block content. In general, a supermajority of validators must confirm that a block is valid for the block to be added to the blockchain.

A validator's voting power is proportional to the amount of stake they have locked up on the network. This means that validators with more stake will have more voting power and, therefore, more influence over the decision-making process on the network. In fact, IBFT 2.0 is over 99% more energy efficient than proof of work (PoW) networks.

As a fully decentralized network with support for all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) tools, the Alphabet network is fast and scalable, designed to make all network transaction traffic with 5s block time and the cheapest network gas fees. It also has a very high priority level of data and network security, so the traffic between users and developers is always safe.

The ecosystem of Alphabet currently consists of Alpha Swap, ALT token staking, NFT marketplace, ERC-20 builder, and bridge to ALT20. Alphabet will continue to expand upon its current ecosystem and be a blockchain network that keeps people connected.

About ALT Token

ALT is the native token of Alphabet ecosystem. Based on BEP-20, it has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens. It collects a total of 9% tax on each buy and sell, of which 6% will be used for marketing and development, and the remaining 3% is allocated to the liquidity pool.

ALT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 26, 2023, investors who are interested in Alphabet can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about ALT Token:

Official Website: https://alphabetnetwork.org

Telegram: https://t.me/Alphabet_Network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alphabetbsc

Medium: https://medium.com/@AlphabetNetwork

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163655