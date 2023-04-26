Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 26.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Investoren schütten das Füllhorn über NuGen Medical aus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.04.2023 | 09:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Energy Web Releases Energy Web X Lightpaper and Technology Roadmap


ZUG, Switzerland, April 26, 2023to the grid. The second is bringing deep levels of transparency and verifiability to emerging green product supply chainsincluding but not limited to 24/7 matched renewable electricity, sustainable aviation fuel, and sustainably produced bitcoin.

The solutions Energy Web applies to these areas, dubbed Data Exchange, Green Proofs, and Asset Management, are powered by a brand-new web 3 technology: worker node networks. Each worker node network is a decentralized group of computers that jointly execute sensitive business processes that involve or impact multiple companies. To unlock their full potential, Energy Web and partner organizations have developed Energy Web X, a new technology enabling enterprises to deploy thousands of independent worker nodes, coordinate them in cohesive networks, and allow the public to verify the results of their work.

For more information on the business value of worker node networks, a high level explanation on how Energy Web X works, and Energy Web's 2023 technology roadmap, download the lightpaper here.

About Energy Web

Energy Web is a global non-profit accelerating the clean energy transition by developing open-source technology solutions for energy systems. Our enterprise-grade solutions improve coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers. The Energy Web ecosystem comprises leading utilities, renewable energy developers, grid operators, corporate energy buyers, automotive, internet-of-things, telecommunications leaders, and more. More information on Energy Web can be found atwww.energyweb.org or follow us on Twitter@EnergyWebX

Media contact

Gavin Cahill
Sillion
Gavin.cahill@sillion.co.uk
+44 20 3858 7800

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0de1c7e-d4f3-4c57-a088-fa63d2e3c690


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.