B2B organisations that align their growth engine will be honoured at Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is opening calls for nominations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) for its B2B Return On Integration Honours and B2B Programmes Of The Year Awards to recognise B2B organisations with outstanding achievements in marketing, sales, and product functions resulting in growth. Honourees will be recognised at Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA, being held in London, and digitally, 10-11 October 2023.

Nominations for both award categories are open to companies in EMEA with more than 1,000 employees. Forrester invites nominations from chief marketing officers, chief sales officers, chief product officers, and other marketing, sales, and product leaders.

The nomination criteria for Forrester's two awards are as follows:

B2B Return On Integration (ROI) Honours. These awards showcase organisations that have achieved strong cross-functional alignment across marketing, sales, and product functions the B2B growth engine to improve company performance, deliver customer value, and drive revenue.

B2B Programmes Of The Year (POY) Awards. Theseawards recognise outstanding achievements within specific areas of marketing, sales, and product functions based on the successful implementation of research, frameworks, and best practices to improve functional performance. To apply, an organisation must demonstrate how it implemented a modern, revenue-focused strategy, process, or initiative to help the company grow.

Companies can review complete award nomination criteria and submit an entry here. The deadline to submit a nomination is June 5, 2023.

"We look forward to receiving nominations from EMEA companies for Forrester's B2B ROI Honours and B2B POY Awards," said Forrester Vice President and Research Director Paul Ferron. "These awards showcase businesses that have aligned their growth engine around customer value to drive better outcomes for customers and tangible results for them."

Resources:

Register to attend Forrester's 2023 B2B Summit EMEA conference.

Visit here to access insights for B2B leaders.

Learn more about Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives, B2B Sales Executives, and Product Management.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work to navigate change and put their customers at the centre of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005122/en/

Contacts:

Naomi Thomas

nathomas@forrester.com