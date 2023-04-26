Decisions of the annual general meeting of Linkfire A/S

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) On 26 April 2023, the annual general meeting of Linkfire A/S was held at the company's headquarters Rentemestervej 80, 2400 Copenhagen.

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the following:

the audited annual report and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022;

the appropriation of the loss as recorded in the approved annual report;

discharge of liability to members of the board of directors and the executive management; and

the remuneration report for the financial year 2022.

The shareholders approved the proposals from the nomination committee regarding the following:

re-election of Jesper Eigen Møller as chairman of the board of directors and Thomas Weilby Knudsen, Charlotte Klinge, and Ole Larsen as members of the board of directors, and the election of the new board member Peter Balint. Petra von Rohr did not stand for re-election. Peter Balint is the managing director at ICS Investment Management LLC and an advisor at Twin Capital and Barreson Limited.



The previous positions of the new board member include ;

Peter Balint

2010-2018 Infinity Capital Group, Managing Director

2001-2010 Erste Bank, various positions

remuneration to the board of directors for the current financial year;

re-appointment of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnersselskab; and

the remuneration to Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnersselskab.

The shareholders further approved the proposals from the board of directors to:

authorize the board of directors to acquire treasury shares;

authorize the board of directors to issue warrants; and

indemnify the board of directors and executive management.

Copenhagen, 26 April 2023

Board of Directors of Linkfire A/S

For further information, please contact:

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 27 84 44 68

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

