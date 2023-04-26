Options Unveils Access to a Major Derivatives Market in Frankfurt FR2

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced the successful onboarding of the U.S. Options market data feed in Frankfurt FR2.

By delivering OPRA NBBO (Options Price Reporting Authority National Best Bid and Offer) in Equinix Frankfurt FR2, Options Technology can now provide its clients in Europe with access to the most accurate and up-to-date information on US Options markets.

The Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) is responsible for aggregating and disseminating price quotations for listed options contracts in the U.S. A broader part of this initiative has led to the investment and deployment of additional infrastructure. This allows clients access to OPRA NBBO via a fully deployed ticker plant. The addition of this market in Frankfurt complements existing availability of global multi-asset class content.

The announcement follows Options Technology's integration of normalised data services and API. Options provides clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options Technology facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, Options President and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to be the first market data and infrastructure provider to offer OPRA NBBO in Equinix Frankfurt FR2, giving our clients in Europe access to the most comprehensive and reliable information on US Options markets.

Our investment in additional infrastructure and the deployment of a fully deployed ticker plant further strengthens our commitment to providing our clients with the latest technology solutions and global market data sources. This latest addition complements our existing availability of multi-asset class content and underlines our position as the leading Capital Markets services provider."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its trading network upgrades for seamless transition to OPRA data deed, the expansion of onshore trading infrastructure and colocation services in Taiwan and completion of SOC compliance for a 12th consecutive year

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options Technology (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT, and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

