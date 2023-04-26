Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - Quantum International Corp. (OTC Pink: QUAN), an app development company employing a group of highly specialized developers from around the world has completed building two apps in the FinTech and Technology industry. Today the Company is providing corporate updates and announcing their development of a suite of AI apps.

QUAN reports they are currently developing of a suite of AI Apps that will be the Company's focus moving forward. These apps will not be sold and remain the property of the company. The LoopUp App has been completed and will be sold and transferred to LootUp, Inc. As soon as the LootUp App is operational, the Canna LootUp App will also be sold and released.

The LootUp Apps are powered by the blockchain LGCY Network. The LootUp and Canna LootUp Apps are non-custodial, which means that owner of the App is in complete control of their funds at all time. LootUp can't freeze, remove or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys are chosen by you and give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With the LootUp Apps, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for 3rd party settlement.

Some of the features promised by LootUp and Canna LootUp powered by LGCY include:

Non-custodial: LootUp and Canna LootUp never physically control users' funds with everything managed via smart contracts.

Simplicity: Users can send crypto payments to usernames and not long random addresses that can be confusing.

Confirmation: Recipients must confirm or cancel payments enabling the sender to maintain control using decentralized broker wallets.

Invoicing: Users can attach relevant invoices together with outgoing payments.

Built In Messenger App: Users can securely chat & interact to discuss payments.

Reputation: Users can grow their reputation without sacrificing privacy. Free for anonymous users and premium will allow for KYC and fully verified users.

"We are very excited about the development of our AI suite of Apps and the sale of the LootUp Apps to LootUp, Inc. The Apps will have the look and feel of a normal payment app, but better! Our team has worked tirelessly to complete the new Apps. and we are pleased that it will be available for download soon. I want to thank our entire team for their efforts in completing the project," stated CEO Justin Waiau.

Welcome to a New Era of App development.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Quantum International Corp believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Quantum International Corp is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Justin Waiau

quantumintlcorp@gmail.com

