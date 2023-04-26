Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Prostatype Genomics AB (45/23)

With effect from April 27, 2023, the subscription rights in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 08, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: PROGEN TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179422 Order book ID: 291769 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 27, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Prostatype Genomics AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: PROGEN BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020179430 Order book ID: 291768 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB