New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - NICE Rapid, a one-stop-shop for everything from part production, mould creation, and design assistance, announces the latest low volume manufacturing service as a low-risk method of ironing out manufacturing during the initial prototyping phase. By using processes suited to small batches, prototype and production units can have similar components and materials. The creation of products in low volume enables early performance testing and preliminary verification and validation exercises, reducing the surprises that can show up in first article builds.

The Company believes that manufacturing today is all about customization; creating demands of high-mix, low-volume production. Understanding the market, NICE Rapid offers businesses low-volume manufacturing and quality insurance as a cost-effective, customized service.

The low volume manufacturing service at NICE Rapid provides more flexible design iterations through the creation of low volume manufacturing, allowing for more efficient verification of design, engineering and manufacturability. Thus, it also results in short turnaround times and low costs. This is because the tooling is cost-effective for low volume manufacturers to handle orders quickly and flexibly, with no minimum order quantities. Low volume trial runs bridge the gap between prototype and production, timely identifying and resolving any issues before moving to mass production.

Moreover, NICE Rapid brings the low volume production to the market with the highest degree of precision and accuracy of parts with specialised machining techniques and latest equipment. The company is committed to providing high-quality custom parts that strictly meet customers' design requirements and specifications via vast low-volume manufacturing services, including Computer Numeric Controlled (CNC) machining, rapid tooling, plastic injection moulding, and pressure die casting.

The plastic parts created at NICE Rapid are used in almost every industry and sector.

About NICE Rapid

NICE Rapid is an expert in the field when it comes to selecting reliable and cost-effective injection moulding, silicone moulding, and rapid tooling specialists. NICE Rapid can handle all the custom manufacturing needs with a fully experienced engineering team offering first-rate customer service and quality. The company takes product quality seriously and ensures all of them are ISO certified to ensure the best for the customers.

