Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2023) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company) announced with great sadness the passing of Judi Richardson, a long-time member of the Board of Directors, on April 23rd, 2023.

Judi was an independent non-executive member of the Company's Board of Directors since January 5th, 2007. She made great contributions to MediaValet as an esteemed board member, was the Board's lead independent director, served as chair of the nominating committee, and was a member of the audit and human resources committees. She also served as a director of a number of other private companies as well as non-profit organizations. As the principal of a strategic consulting company and executive coach, she also mentored a number of our employees during her tenure. Judi held an MBA from the Schulich School of Business, was a certified Executive Coach through Royal Roads University and was a certified corporate Director through the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Rob Chase, President and CEO stated, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Judi. We will be forever grateful to Judi for her service to MediaValet over her long tenure as a Director. She has provided sound guidance to the business throughout the years with courage, perseverance, and dedication. She will be greatly missed. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Judi's family, friends, and to all those that she has touched."

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

